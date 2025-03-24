“You Can Hear the Ancestors”: SA Moved by High School Learner’s Performance
- A high school choir from Siphamandla Arts Group captivated TikTok users with their moving rendition of Thandiswa Mazwai's "Thongo Lam (Iyeza)" in a viral video
- The talented students showcased impressive vocal skills with perfect harmonies and a standout soloist who hit incredibly high notes, demonstrating their dedicated practice
- Social media users from South Africa and beyond were deeply touched by the performance, with many commenting on the spiritual connection they felt listening to the young vocalists
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A high school choir's powerful rendition of a classic South African song has touched hearts nationwide and internationally.
Content creator @siphamandla_arts_group shared a video of high school learners performing Thongo Lam (Iyeza) by Thandiswa Mazwai. The talented young singers delivered a flawless performance with perfect synchronization, demonstrating their extensive practice and dedication. What particularly captured viewers' attention was one vocalist's exceptional ability to reach impressive high notes while the entire ensemble maintained perfect harmony throughout the performance.
The song Thongo Lam (which translates to "My Ancestors") was originally released by Thandiswa Mazwai in 2012. It speaks to the deep cultural connection many South Africans feel with their ancestral heritage. The students' rendition beautifully conveyed this spiritual essence, and many viewers commented on how they could feel the presence of ancestors through the performance.
Watch the TikTok clip below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
South Africa's rich choral tradition
The impressive performance of these high school learners represents a continuation of South Africa's vibrant choral tradition. School choirs across the country regularly participate in competitive events organized by Teachers' Associations and company-sponsored competitions like the National Choir Festival.
These competitions serve as important platforms for young talent to showcase their abilities while preserving cultural heritage. For many students, choir participation offers not just musical education but also valuable lessons in discipline, teamwork, and cultural pride.
Reactions from across borders
The performance received overwhelming praise from viewers worldwide who expressed their emotional responses:
@Alkebulan's gushed:
"I'm from Kenya but I never pass a South African singing video. They move mountains 🇿🇦🇿🇦."
@Linda Cooper felt the spiritual connection, noting:
"You can hear the ancestors."
@kay.sea🎀 was moved by one particular performer:
"Sinawo's voice is so therapeutic, please !!!😭❤️"
@libs x observed:
"This is a prime example of how energy can be FELT."
@Johnny singzz🇳🇬🇬🇧🧚♀️ praised the technical skill:
"That second girl's vibrato is crazy!"
@DIJAH shared a powerful sentiment:
"When I die, I believe heaven sounds like a South African choir. There is nobody on earth that has this kind of harmonies man, wow. CHILLS!"
@Lyssa was curious about the meaning:
"What are they singing about? This is so beautiful."
@Nxele provided a translation:
"Thongo means ancestors, and Lam means mine. So, it's my ancestors."
Other stories about school moments
- Briefly News recently reported that a creative teacher's unique discipline method has gone viral online as learners were punished for arriving late.
- A young woman returned to her former high school to surprise her favourite teacher with a special birthday gift, causing the educator to break down in tears.
- Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) mascots delighted the online community with their entertaining dance moves that got the entire audience moving along to the rhythm.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za