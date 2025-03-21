A young woman returned to her old high school to surprise her favourite teacher with a special birthday gift.

The emotional moment was captured in a video shared on TikTok, showing the teacher breaking down in tears after opening her gift

Social media users were touched, with many saying how much the teacher's loud cry broke their hearts and some thanking the former student for her kindness and generosity

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady went back to her former high school to gift her favourite teacher with a portrait of her late father on her birthday. Image: Anganathi Hempe

Source: Facebook

Nothing beats the connection between a teacher and their student. One young lady proved this with a heartfelt gift, giving her mem a portrait that left her in tears.

The babe, TikTok user @anganathi.hempe went back to her old school to surprise her favourite teacher on her birthday. The clip, gained traction as Mzansi resonated with the emotional moment.

Former student surprises her favourite teacher

The clip begins as the former high school learner hands her favourite teacher a black gift ah with a wrapped gift inside. Smiling from ear to ear, the teacher takes out the wrapped gift and asks if she should open it. After getting the go-ahead, she carefully opens the wrapped package and when she comes across her father's face in a portrait, she bursts into tears, crying uncontrollably while handing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is touched by the teacher's reaction

Mzansi could not get enough of the touching moment, with many users deeply moved by the thoughtful gesture. Some were reminded of their late parents, while teachers shared how students make their jobs special and meaningful.

Others were reminded of losses that broke their hearts saying they understood what the teacher was going through, and some got an idea of what gift to get their loved ones on their birthdays.

A teacher cried uncontrollably after receiving a meaningful gift. Image: Anganathi Hempe

Source: Facebook

User @Luko♥️ said:

"Oh yhini Khanyisa ntombi 😭😭♥️♥️, so sorry to hear about your father’s loss 🙏🏾. What a cute gesture from your student."

User @thatgalnelz041ec commented:

"Just wish all students can have this type of maturity kindness and sense of knowing what is what🥰."

User @Push added:

"The teaching profession is definitely not what it used to be… but yhoo, some of these kids carry us through our darkest days🥹❤️."

User @tracyy shared:

"This was emotional to watch😭 may his soul continue resting in peace🕊🕊🧎🏻‍♀️🙏

User @Mukeh kaMisoh said:

"This is exactly how seeing someone not related to me posted a video with my mom triggers me 😭😭 ooh this is beautiful 🥺🥰."

User @Vicky🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"My heart. I feel her pain with every inch of me!!!💔💔💔."

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

A teacher sparked online buzz after jokingly suggesting that teachers should swap classrooms for cleaning jobs in parliament after learning they earn R10K more than her.

A kindhearted teacher shared a video of herself covering learners' books and social media users showered her with praise and blessings.

A South African woman working in South Korea shared a video explaining why she was leaving her job after two weeks, and online users praised her for prioritising her mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News