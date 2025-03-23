A suspected poacher was shot dead by rangers at the Kruger National Park on Friday, 21 March 2025

Rangers discovered a hunting rifle and knife near the man's body, but his accomplice escaped

South Africans questioned what the police were investigating when the suspected poacher was dead

Two suspected poachers have been killed in the space of a week at Kruger National Park, leaving South Africans to ask why the need for investigations. Image: Ivan Pantic/ Godong

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA – An investigation has been opened after a suspected poacher was killed in the Kruger National Park following a shootout with rangers.

The shooting took place in the Lower Sabie Section of the park on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Skukuza Police are now investigating the incident and searching for a second poacher who fled the scene.

Park rangers engage in firefight with two men

According to SANParks rangers were conducting patrols in the Lower Sabie Section when they came across two suspected poachers around 3 pm. When the men saw the rangers, they fled into the bushes.

They were later spotted around 6:15 as rangers tracked them down, but instead of running, they chose to open fire at the rangers. The park officials returned fire, injuring one of the men. Medical assistance was requested by the man succumbed to his injuries before he received assistance. The other man fled.

Officials were able to recover a hunting rifle with ammunition, and a knife at the area where the man was killed.

Poacher killed in earlier incident at Kruger National Park

The shooting comes three days after another suspected poacher was killed at the park.

On 18 March, two men were spotted in the Malelane area of the park and also opened fire on field rangers.

A shootout ensued and one of the men escaped while the other died from his injuries. Rangers were able to recover a hunting rifle and ammunition on that occasion. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is currently investigating both incidents.

According to reports yet to be confirmed, the poacher was attempting to kill buffalo and other animals. He has since been laid to rest as noted by Limpopo Current Affairs.

South Africans think there’s no need to investigate

Social media users celebrated the news, with many saying there was no need for investigations because justice was served.

Jeowan Basanth asked:

“Investigate what? They got what they deserved.”

Vaughan Lundin questioned:

“What's the problem? Why investigate?”

Philippe Roche stated:

“Fantastic, but not enough.”

Rafiq Govindsami suggested:

“Feed them to the lions, hyenas and the crocodiles.”

Dina Van Staden exclaimed:

“Well done rangers. No sympathy from my side. They are doing horrible things.”

Bongile Pa Qadi asked:

“What needs to be investigated? Because you are supposed to open a case of trespassing against the poachers.”

Ralph Reed added:

“Well done. No need for any investigation.”

Nrb Waka Baloyi questioned:

“Investigation for what?”

Steffi Mucka said:

“Justice done. Good news and much quicker than the courts.”

Mogomotsi G. Mere asked:

“If the thieves kicked the bucket, why investigate anything?”

