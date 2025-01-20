A suspected poacher's body was discovered in the Kruger National Park on a road in the Pretoriuskop section

The poacher was believed to have been killed by a hippopotamus on the night of 19 January 2025

South Africans weighed in on the news, with many praising the hippopotamus for fighting back

A Kruger National Park (KNP) hippopotamus is earning praise online.

The mammal has become a national hero after killing a suspected poacher in the park, which spans across Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The body of the suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section, Mpumalanga.

Suspects entered the park at night

According to the South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson, JP Louw, a tourist spotted the body on the morning of 20 January 2024 and covered it before reporting it to a section ranger.

He added that according to initial unconfirmed reports, three people entered the park illegally at night when they ran across the hippo.

“During the night, they were attacked by a hippo, and one suspect sustained fatal injuries. The other two are suspected to have carried the body to a nearby road, where they left it,” Louw said.

He added that police were investigating the matter and warned anyone entering the park illegally that they could face the same fate from wild animals if they were not arrested by rangers or security staff.

Hippos are extremely dangerous

Despite their stocky shape and short legs, hippos can run 30 km/h over short distances, making them one of the most dangerous mammals on earth. The semiaquatic mammals are responsible for approximately 500 human deaths yearly, much more than lions.

Despite being fairly docile, they are known to charge at boats, vehicles, or people when they are agitated.

Hippos are extremely dangerous and kill approximately 500 people a year. Image: Dan Kitwood

South Africans thrilled with hippo

Social media users praised the hippo, joking that nature was fighting back.

Thato Mathers Marshall said:

“What a good Hippopotamus. We need more of such incidents.”

Lucky Malinga stated:

“Nature took over.”

Penny Broderick added:

“Nature is fighting back. Well done, hippo.”

Mandla Xaba joked:

“That whole area where the hippo resides, from the dam or river up to where it killed a poacher, should be named after that hippo.”

Marcia Fitschen said:

“Give the hippo a medal.”

Stanley Motswaledi added:

“Mr/Mrs Hippo. Thank you very much. This is how everyone must act with uninvited guests in our homes. Sick and tired of criminals.”

Ben Morris Crouse said:

“Give that hippo a bale of hay.”

Noel Khorommbi asked:

“What can I buy for that hippo? It deserves a reward.”

Mankgae Phaka joked:

“The constitution of South Africa states clearly that everyone has a right to life. So the hippo must be arrested, prosecuted, convicted and sent to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for its good deed 😂.”

