Hippopotamus Kills Suspected Poacher at Kruger National Park, SA Jokes: “Give the Hippo a Medal”
- A suspected poacher's body was discovered in the Kruger National Park on a road in the Pretoriuskop section
- The poacher was believed to have been killed by a hippopotamus on the night of 19 January 2025
- South Africans weighed in on the news, with many praising the hippopotamus for fighting back
A Kruger National Park (KNP) hippopotamus is earning praise online.
The mammal has become a national hero after killing a suspected poacher in the park, which spans across Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The body of the suspected poacher was found on a road in the Pretoriuskop section, Mpumalanga.
Suspects entered the park at night
According to the South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson, JP Louw, a tourist spotted the body on the morning of 20 January 2024 and covered it before reporting it to a section ranger.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He added that according to initial unconfirmed reports, three people entered the park illegally at night when they ran across the hippo.
“During the night, they were attacked by a hippo, and one suspect sustained fatal injuries. The other two are suspected to have carried the body to a nearby road, where they left it,” Louw said.
He added that police were investigating the matter and warned anyone entering the park illegally that they could face the same fate from wild animals if they were not arrested by rangers or security staff.
Hippos are extremely dangerous
Despite their stocky shape and short legs, hippos can run 30 km/h over short distances, making them one of the most dangerous mammals on earth. The semiaquatic mammals are responsible for approximately 500 human deaths yearly, much more than lions.
Despite being fairly docile, they are known to charge at boats, vehicles, or people when they are agitated.
South Africans thrilled with hippo
Social media users praised the hippo, joking that nature was fighting back.
Limpopo police bust R14m illicit cigarette smuggling attempt, SA reacts as foreign national arrested
Thato Mathers Marshall said:
“What a good Hippopotamus. We need more of such incidents.”
Lucky Malinga stated:
“Nature took over.”
Penny Broderick added:
“Nature is fighting back. Well done, hippo.”
Mandla Xaba joked:
“That whole area where the hippo resides, from the dam or river up to where it killed a poacher, should be named after that hippo.”
Marcia Fitschen said:
“Give the hippo a medal.”
Stanley Motswaledi added:
“Mr/Mrs Hippo. Thank you very much. This is how everyone must act with uninvited guests in our homes. Sick and tired of criminals.”
Ben Morris Crouse said:
“Give that hippo a bale of hay.”
Noel Khorommbi asked:
“What can I buy for that hippo? It deserves a reward.”
Mankgae Phaka joked:
“The constitution of South Africa states clearly that everyone has a right to life. So the hippo must be arrested, prosecuted, convicted and sent to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for its good deed 😂.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za