Stilfontein Kingpin Remains on the Loose, SAPS Investigation Zeroes In on Officers Who Were on Duty
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the officers who were on duty on the day James Neo Tshoaeli escaped
- The Lesotho national, an alleged illicit mining kingpin known as Tiger, was not booked into a police station after his arrest
- Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said SAPS believed police were likely involved in his disappearance
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
NORTH WEST – The hunt for the Stilfontein Tiger continues, and police are now investigating their own in relation to his disappearance.
Lesotho national James Neo Tshoaeli, an alleged illegal mining kingpin, has been on the run since resurfacing from Shaft 11 at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, Klerksdorp, on or about Sunday, 19 January 2025.
SAPS investigation into Tiger's disappearances continue
Tshoaeli was meant to be booked at a police station. However, he has not been seen since amid a manhunt to track him down.
Kraaifontein principal shot dead outside school, South Africans demand government tackles crime rate
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
At a live press briefing on Thursday, 23 January, acting North West Police Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said SAPS was probing its members in connection with Tiger's disappearance.
“We believe some of our members are somehow involved in the disappearance of this wanted illegal mining kingpin,” said Asaneng.
He added that scores of illegal miners fingered Tiger as the man who tortured and withheld food from them underground. As a result, Tiger was separated from the others so that he could be taken to prison. Only when officials were accounting for those arrested at the station, did they realise he was missing.
Police focusing investigations on specific individuals
Asaneng said SAPS was aware of the day Tiger was brought to the surface and the officers who were on duty. This ensures that police can whittle down investigations to focus on specific individuals.
“We believe that his escape is a result of corruption. We cannot, as the South African Police Services [SAPS], allow such individuals and members to be within our midst,” he added.
SAPS investigates death at Kruger National Park, SA speculates as man found with part of leg missing
South African authorities are working with the Lesotho government to track down the alleged ringleader should he set foot in his home country.
What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy
- Operation Vala Umgodi cuts off food and water supplies to illegal miners in an abandoned shaft
- Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni promises to smoke out illegal miners
- The police confirmed that they will lower food to illegal miners still trapped underground
- Illegal miners are reportedly eating other miners who passed away to survive
- A large number of the illegal miners have been confirmed to be Mozambican nationals
- Mining Affected Communities United in Action slams government's handling of the Stilfontein tragedy
SAPS defends medical care provided to illegal miners
In a related article, the death of one of the Stilfontein illegal miners in hospital raised questions about the medical care they are receiving.
Briefly News reported that SAPS denied claims that illegal miners were not receiving adequate healthcare in prison.
A total of 32 miners remain hospitalised, with police monitoring those in the holding cells to see if they need medical care.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za