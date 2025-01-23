The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the officers who were on duty on the day James Neo Tshoaeli escaped

The Lesotho national, an alleged illicit mining kingpin known as Tiger, was not booked into a police station after his arrest

Acting Provincial Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said SAPS believed police were likely involved in his disappearance

Police are now investigating officers who were on duty the day alleged Stilfontein Kingpin Tiger escaped. Image: Athlenda Mathe/ Linda Givetash

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST – The hunt for the Stilfontein Tiger continues, and police are now investigating their own in relation to his disappearance.

Lesotho national James Neo Tshoaeli, an alleged illegal mining kingpin, has been on the run since resurfacing from Shaft 11 at the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine in Stilfontein, Klerksdorp, on or about Sunday, 19 January 2025.

SAPS investigation into Tiger's disappearances continue

Tshoaeli was meant to be booked at a police station. However, he has not been seen since amid a manhunt to track him down.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

At a live press briefing on Thursday, 23 January, acting North West Police Commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said SAPS was probing its members in connection with Tiger's disappearance.

“We believe some of our members are somehow involved in the disappearance of this wanted illegal mining kingpin,” said Asaneng.

He added that scores of illegal miners fingered Tiger as the man who tortured and withheld food from them underground. As a result, Tiger was separated from the others so that he could be taken to prison. Only when officials were accounting for those arrested at the station, did they realise he was missing.

Police focusing investigations on specific individuals

Asaneng said SAPS was aware of the day Tiger was brought to the surface and the officers who were on duty. This ensures that police can whittle down investigations to focus on specific individuals.

“We believe that his escape is a result of corruption. We cannot, as the South African Police Services [SAPS], allow such individuals and members to be within our midst,” he added.

South African authorities are working with the Lesotho government to track down the alleged ringleader should he set foot in his home country.

What you need to know about the Stilfontein tragedy

Despite the numerous officers on duty who were attending to the rescued miners, Tiger was still able to escape and has not been seen since. Image: Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

SAPS defends medical care provided to illegal miners

In a related article, the death of one of the Stilfontein illegal miners in hospital raised questions about the medical care they are receiving.

Briefly News reported that SAPS denied claims that illegal miners were not receiving adequate healthcare in prison.

A total of 32 miners remain hospitalised, with police monitoring those in the holding cells to see if they need medical care.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News