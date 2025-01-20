SAPS Hunts for Alleged Stilfontein Kingpin, Lesotho Man Known As Tiger Escaped Following Arrest
North West – The South African Police Service has launched a massive manhunt for an alleged kingpin of the Stilfontein saga.
Lesotho national James Neo Tshoaeli, commonly known as Tiger, resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week, but there is no trace of him now.
Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, confirmed that Tiger was never booked into a police station and has not been admitted to any local hospital for further medical care.
Police embarrassed by alleged kingpin’s disappearance
Major General Asaneng expressed disappointment that the alleged kingpin has gone missing, describing the situation as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation.
The operation has been running since December 2023 but picked up steam in November 2024 when police stopped the community’s food and water supply to the miners.
Major General Asaneng also vowed that heads would roll once those responsible for helping Tiger escape were found.
He announced that maximum resources have now been mobilised to find Tiger and bring him to book. Investigations are underway to find those who aided his escape after he surfaced from the Stilfontein shaft.
Tiger is considered very dangerous
Police also warned that the alleged kingpin and ringleader is now a fugitive of justice and is considered dangerous.
Many of the arrested miners claimed that Tiger controlled the operations underground and even hoarded and kept food for himself.
Tiger is also alleged to be responsible for some of the deaths due to assault and torture he committed underground.
SAPS slams Stilfontein misinformation
In a related article, SAPS defended itself against the allegations made during the Stilfontein rescue efforts.
Briefly News reported that police were accused of arresting a volunteer blasting a mine shaft.
Police also confirmed they would continue Operation Vala Umgodi to combat illegal mining activities.
