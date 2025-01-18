The South African Police Service defended itself against allegations made against the police during the Stilfontein rescue effort

These include claims that a volunteer was arrested, private information about the miners was publicised, and a mine shaft was blasted

The police said Operation Vala Umgodi will continue to combat illegal mining activities in the area

The police force defended itself against fake news. Images: South African Police Service/ Facebook and Christian Velcich / AFP via Getty Images

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST — The South African Police Service (SAPS) has slammed alleged misinformation circulating on social media against the force about how it conducted itself during the Stilfontein Mine rescue operation.

What was the misinformation?

According to SAPS, it faced allegations that it released the miners' personal information retrieved from the Stilfontein Mine. This was after a list of the names, nationalities, and birth dates of the zama zamas was leaked to social media. It is investigating the leak. The police said that the private information was shared with two community members.

"This was done to ensure transparency with communities but to also ensure that community members assist the police in finding the next of kin of those involved in the illegal mining operations," SAPS said.

SAPS also said it did not blast shaft 10. It warned those circulating the information that misinformation about explosives is criminal. The police also slammed claims that a volunteer was arrested. The volunteer who was arrested was a parolee who contravened his parole conditions. The police said.

The men and women in blue cleared the air about Stilfontein's misperceptions. Image: Sun Xiang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

What you need to know about Stilfontein's rescue efforts

Approximately 36 bodies were recovered underground in Stilfontein after the South Gauteng High Court ruled that the government rescue the trapped miners

The police revealed that over 1000 zama zamas who operated in Stilfontein were Mozambicans

The Mining Affected Communities United in Action slammed the government and accused it of mishandling the Stilfontein matter

South Africans stand with SAPS

Netizens on Facebook stood in solidarity with the police force.

Luka Ringeta said:

"Continue to do your job and let haters and beneficiaries of illegal mining bark."

Roshan Chotoo said:

"Blame the media and NGOs for allegedly anti-South African sentiment."

Siphiwe Biyela said:

"We fully support SAPS efforts in eradicating illegal mining and its sinister crimes."

Dan Motaung Dan said:

"Don't feel disheartened by peddlers. Vavi and his friends must not break the spirit of the law enforcement officers in enforcing the law."

Mbasa Yamazizi said:

"Go ahead with your good work, SAPS. We are behind you."

Stilfontein zama zamas allegedly ate human meat

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the zama zamas that were trapped in Stilfontein reportedly ate human meat. They shared a letter where they revealed the grim turn of events.

The miners said that more miners had died, and they resorted to eating human meat due to the lack of food. South Africans were disgusted, and many demanded that they be extracted from the mine.

