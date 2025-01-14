A total of 118 miners have been rescued in the past two days at Stilfontein mine, where rescue operations continue

Angry community members didn't want to hear from government ministers who visited the scene on day two

Community leader Johannes Qankase expressed concern about the situation, fearing that more miners would die

A cage has been brought in to assist with rescue operations at Stilfontein mine, where scores of miners remain underground. Image: @PatrioticMedia1/ @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

NORTH WEST – Rescue operations continue at Stilfontein mine, where scores of illegal miners remain underground.

Thousands of miners have been trapped in an abandoned gold mine in the Stilfontein area since October 2024, and the situation has since become tragic.

With miners remaining underground for months with very little food and water, many have passed away, and others remain in poor condition.

Rescue cage sent down for miners

Following an order by the Gauteng High Court, the government started rescue operations at the mine on 13 January 2025.

Thanks to Mine Rescue Services (MRS), a specialised cage has been sent down the shaft to assist in rescuing those below. Police are also on hand to arrest those who do resurface.

Members of the South Africa Police Force have been arresteing miners as they refurface following rescue operations. Image: @SABCNews

Source: Twitter

Before the court order, approximately 1570 illegal miners were arrested after surfacing, with nine dead bodies also recovered.

Current rescue operations have already proved successful, with a total of 118 illegal miners already extracted as of 4 pm on 14 January. Thirty-six dead bodies were also retrieved.

Ministers visit site of rescue operations

As rescue operations entered its second day, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe visited the scene.

Their visit was not smooth sailing, as their motorcades were blocked by protesters who demanded answers.

“These ministers think that they are above the law. They can’t even address people who have lost loved ones underground. We are not going to leave this situation as is; we are going to continue to demand accountability as people have been starved to death down there,” a member of the Association of Artisanal Miners, Zethu Hlatshwayo, said.

The government has maintained that the miners are engaging in criminal activities, which is why they haven’t provided support earlier for those underground.

Community concerned by situation underground

Community leader Johannes Qankase expressed concern with the situation, fearing that many would not survive before they were rescued.

He highlighted that the situation was desperate as miners vied to get into the rescue cage and surface. Qankase previously expressed frustration with the police and government for their handling of the situation.

"This is the most tragic incident in the history of mining in our country. The laws clearly state that accountability is required for every death," he said.

