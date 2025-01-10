Illegal miners trapped in the Stilfontein Mine in the North West say they are trapped with scores of dead bodies

The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa warned the government that the toll could increase due to a lack of food and medical assistance

Over 1000 miners have been trapped underground, and the South African Police Service has been working through Operation Vala Umgodi to arrest illegal miners

Zama zamas say there are scores of dead bodies underground. Image: Elizabeth Sejake/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST — The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) warned that the number of dead bodies trapped in the Stilfontein Mine in the North West could increase if adequate medical assistance and food is not provided. This was after a decomposed body was found among the miners in November 2024.

How many bodies are trapped underground?

According to SABC News, GIWUSA's president, Mametlwe Sebei, said the number of people dying in the Stilfontein mine could increase dramatically because of an alleged lack of assistance from the government. Miners who are still underground claimed that 100 bodies were trapped underground with them.

Sebei said that contrary to the belief that the miners are trapped, the miners are trapped, and they will all end up dead if the community rescue system is not re-established. The miners have remained underground since Operation Vala Umgodi began. The operation, the work of the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force, has arrested scores of illegal miners.

What you need to know about the Stilfontein mine

Over 140 illegal miners surfaced from the mine in November 2024 as the police continued its operations against illegal mining

4000 Miners were trapped underground in the same month, and the police waited for them to resurface so they could arrest them

The South African government refused to assist the miners with food, and the police urged the miners to cooperate

High court orders shaft unblocking

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng High Court ordered an unblocked shaft at the Stilfontein Mine to allow miners to resurface. The Society for the Protection of our Constitution (SPOC) applied to unblock a shaft.

The South African Police Service blocked routes used to deliver essentials to the illegal miners. The SPOC challenged the police's actions in court, and the court's interim order stated that non-emergency personnel are not permitted to enter the shaft.

