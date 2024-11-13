Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni clarified the government's position on the situation at the Stilfontein mine

About 4,000 illegal miners are still trapped after 1,000 surfaced from underground between 18 October and 5 November

Ntshavheni emphasised that criminals were not to be assisted but that they should face the consequences of their actions

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News volunteers reported several dead bodies underground

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government would not help the 4,000 or so trapped illegal miners at Stilfontein but prosecute them. Images: @Khu_Ntshavheni, @SABC_News

CAPE TOWN — Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni did not mince her words as she strongly affirmed the government's stance on the about 4,000 illegal miners still trapped underground in Stilfontein, North-West.

Ntshavheni noted the government will not assist the massive hoard after illegal miners began to surface on Friday, 18 October 2024, due to starvation.

Government refuses to help illegal miners

The authorities have processed about 1,000 since then, while 55 appeared in court on 6 November and had their charges dropped.

It came after the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) blocked off routes to deliver them food and water amid ongoing Vala Mgodi operations in the Bojanala Platinum District.

Ntshavheni, speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town on 13 November on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held a week earlier, stressed that no help would find criminals.

"We're going to smoke them out; they will come out. Criminals are not to be helped. [Instead], they're to be persecuted," said Ntshavheni.

"We didn't send them [down] there, and they didn't do it to benefit the republic. Those who want to help them should take food to them."

She said those who resurfaced would be arrested, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that some of those trapped had died.

Police call on Zama Zamas' cooperation

The Operation Vala Umgodi task team on Wednesday called on the remaining illegal miners to return to the surface.

North-West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said SAPS and the SANDF had allowed water and food to be delivered to safeguard lives and let the trapped miners safely resurface.

"The police call on the [remaining] illegal miners to comply so they get the necessary medical attention," said Mokgwabone.

"Police and other safety officials will remain in place in the North West until all illegal miners resurface and are arrested."

Mokgwabone told Briefly News volunteers from the community reported there were several deceased illegal miners underground.

However, he said there was no official confirmation yet.

