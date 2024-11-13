The former Public Protector Professor Thuli Madonsela came to Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's defence

Ntshavheni recently said in a media briefing that the government would not assist the illegal miners who are stuck underground without food to eat

A netizen slammed the Minister and criticised her word usage, and Madonsela responded to him

Professor Thuli Madonsela defended Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Images: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images and Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela participated in the discussion of the miners who remain underground and whose food the South African Police Service has confiscated. She defended Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's call to smoke them out.

Madonsela defends Ntshavheni

@Newzroom405 posted a video of Ntshavheni speaking during a media briefing on 13 November 2024. Ntshavheni addressed the issue of the miners who have been underground at Stilfontein in the North West without food and water since the police confiscated their rations. She said the government was not going to help criminals and that it would smoke them out.

@MbekezeliMB shared the video and slammed Ntshavheni. He criticised the phrase "smoke them out" and said Ntshavheni's language was shocking.

No shocking language there: Madonsela

@ThuliMadonsela3, in response to Mbekezeli, said the phrase meant not sending help or food so that the only option left was for them to come out. She also clarified that Ntshavheni said anyone who wishes to assist them is more than welcome.

South Africans stand with Madonsela

Netizens who were gatvol of the criminal activity the Zama Zamas allegedly committed not only by mining but also by terrorising communities spoke up.

Lynette Engelbrecht said:

"Come on, guy. Do we want a no-nonsense approach to crime in this country or not?"

Lucky Kunene asked:

"Mbekezeli, why don't you do your part and go underground and rescue them?"

Nelisiwe said:

"I also read that the same illegal miners have been terrorising locals for years."

Nkosinathi said:

"Nothing is shocking in what was said."

Sanna said:

"It's time we stop being nice to people who steal from us and harm us."

Over 4000 underground miners still underground

In a related article, Briefly News reported that over 4000 miners are underground in the Stilfontein Mine.

Thanks to Operation Vala Umgodi, the SANDF and SAPS have arrested over 1000 in the past month, but 4500 miners are still underground.

