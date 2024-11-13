The South African Football Association's boss, Danny Jordaan, was released on bail after his arrest

He was busted and charged with fraud and theft after he allegedly used R1.3 million for personal gain

He was given R20,000 bail and was permitted to keep his passports to attend the Bafana Bafana games

JOHANNESBURG — Danny Jordaan is a free man after he received R20,000 bail a few hours following his arrest.

Danny Jordaan was given bail

According to The South African, Jordaan appeared with his co-accused, SAFA CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Ekurhuleni on 13 November 2024. They were arrested a few hours before their court appearance. He was charged with fraud, theft and irregular spending after he used R1.3 million for his personal gain.

The courts granted them bail, and he was permitted to keep his passport to attend the upcoming Bafana Bafana vs. Uganda game. The Hawks conducted a search-and-seize at the Safa offices in March. They confiscated files and electronic gadgets, and the investigation gleaned from the raid led to their arrest.

South Africans call for step-aside

South Africans on Facebook demanded that the step-aside policy apply to him, particularly as he was a member of the African National Congress.

Lusaka Makhaula said:

"Step-aside policy must kick in. He is an ANC member, after all."

Orapeleng Raps said:

"Doesn't the step-aside rule apply to him since he's also an ANC cadre?"

Ruth Stemmet said:

"An embarrassment to SAFA. Why must he still go to the game?"

Wendy Ann Sorrel said:

"Probably won't come back. Guptas have a home for him."

Nhlanhlsa Ntsukwini said:

"This country is a joke."

