The President of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan, has been arrested

He filed an interdiction to prevent his arrest from taking place, but it did not succeed, as he is facing theft and corruption charges

South Africans were pleased, and many believed that this could spell the end of his reign in SAFA

SAFA president Danny Jordaan has been cuffed. Images: Lee Warren/Gallo images and David Talukdar

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Football Association (SAFA) boss, Danny Jordaan, has failed to prevent his arrest from being carried out.

Jordaan arrested

According to TimesLIVE, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said they issued arrest warrants for Jordaan, SAFA's CEO Gronie Hluyo, and another businessman on November 13, 2024.

The Hawks revealed that Jiordaan used SAFA's resources for his gain from 2014 to 2018, during which he enlisted the services of a communications company to fix his image. This was after an African National Congress Member of Parliament accused him of rape in 2017.

The Hawks probed the allegations and executed search and seizure warrants in March, which led to the arrests. He will appear in court before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon.

South Africans rejoice

South Africans on Facebook were relieved and called for his resignation.

Thabang Franceso Toti said:

"Now the chickens are coming home to roost. Please remind us of what happened to the 2010 Fifa legacy trust and how Fun Valley was bought for R65 million under Danny Jordaan."

Moses Xokiyane said:

"He must resign."

Mohau Mofokeng said:

"Now is the time for Khoza to be SAFA president."

Hsai Martins said:

"He is an ANC veteran, so this type of thing is expected to happen to anyone associated with being an ANC veteran."

Skholiwe Mahlanyana said:

"We've been waiting for this a long time ago. It's your time to face the music."

