The president of the South African Football Association, Janny Jordaan, is expected to appear before the Johannesburg High Court on 13 November 2024

He has been accused of misusing SAFA funds to the tune of R1.3 million and faces charges of fraud, theft and irregularly using the funds for his private gain

South Africans were furious that he allegedly misused the government's money and called for him to step down

JOHANNESBURG — South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan will appear for squandering SAFA money in court.

Danny Jordaan to appear in court

According to SABC News, Jordaan is expected to appear before the Johannesburg High Court on 13 November 2024. He faces charges of fraud, theft, and irregular use of SAFA funds to bolster his public image. He allegedly misused R1.3 million to hire a communications company to repair his tarnished image after an African National Congress MP accused him of rape.

#NotInMyName has called for Jordaan to step down from his role. The organisation's Secretary-General, Themb a Masango, said that more charges could be added and is urging him to step down until the case is resolved.

SA slams him

Netizens on Facebook called him out for his alleged corrupt activities.

Nqunde Keo said:

"They must also include match-fixing."

Judas Novela said:

"Last kicks of a dying horse."

Matshiane Samsam said:

"They will destroy everything, even sports."

Mvangwana Dila said:

"The day he leaves SAFA, everyone will enjoy football."

Siphiwe Menze said:

"He doesn't know anything about football, this one."

Xolani Kwakhe Zamokwahle Hlongwane said:

"ANC member, this one. He knows nothing about football."

Gayton McKenzie meets with Jordaan

Briefly News recently reported that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie met with Danny Jordaan.

The meeting happened after McKenzei was sworn in, and netizens demanded that he fire Jordaan.

