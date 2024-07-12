The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, met with the boss of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan

The meeting took place on Thursday, 11 July, and the two took pictures together

South Africans called on McKenzie to show Jordaan the door, and many were not happy that Jordaan was still heading SAFA

PRETORIA—Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's meeting with the South African Football Association president, Dr Danny Jordaan, angered many South Africans.

Jordaan meets with McKenzie

The football body posted pictures of McKenzie and Jordaan's meeting on its X account @SAFA_net. According to a statement from SAFA, the department's top brass, including Deputy Minister Peace Mabe and other officials, met with SAFA's top brass. McKenzie expressed his support for the organisation.

McKenzie said the seventh administration is very active, vibrant and transparent. Jordaan said the association is encouraged by McKenzie's engagement and called the meeting fruitful. View the pictures here:

South Africans want Jordaan fired

Netizens called on McKenzie to show Jordaan the door.

Transferzone said:

"Hope this is their first and last pic together."

GM asked:

"Lord Gayton, did you tell him to start packing his bags?"

Mthombeni wa Tshungu said:

"Danny does not look happy at all. The minister wants all the books to be made public."

Nabi'loso said:

"I hope Gayton told him a forensic investigation needs to be carried out at SAFA."

OnlyfortheBrave said:

"Get rid of Jordaan. He is messing up our football."

HouseOfNkosi said:

"Danny Jordaan must be removed as SAFA's president. He has overstayed his welcome."

