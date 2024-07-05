SAFA Boss Danny Jordaan Calls for ‘Focus’ and ‘Consistency’ After Bafana Bafana’s Afcon 2025 Draw
- Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group K alongside Uganda, South Sudan and Congo in the qualification draw for the 2025 African Cup of Nations
- The draw was hosted in Joburg on Thursday, 4 July 2024, while the first round of matches will take place in September 2024
- Local football fans took to social media to say Bafana should qualify from their group but also warned against complacency
Bafana Bafana discovered their path to the 2025 Afcon on Thursday, 4 July 2024, after being drawn to face Uganda, South Sudan and Congo.
Safa president Danny Jordaan backed Bafana to qualify from their group but said the side ranked tenth in Africa has to remain focused on getting positive results.
Danny Jordaan offered Bafana Bafana advice
Welcome home, Mhlekazi: Veteran midfielder Andle Jali joins Chippa United after Moroka Swallows exit
Bafana announced their group K opponents in the tweet below:
Speaking on the Safa website, Jordaan said Bafana, who could welcome Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden to the squad, has to be consistent.
Jordaan said:
"I think we must just focus and win the games at home and make sure that we go back. It's important that we build consistency of performance in Bafana Bafana. It is very important. We look forward to this campaign, and we hope that Bafana Bafana will qualify."
Fans back Bafana Bafana to qualify
Local football fans took to social media, saying Bafana should qualify from the group, while they said the side should not take any team lightly.
Ziggy Kovodakovic backs Bafana:
"We know there are no more small teams, but we are qualifying on this group."
Sendi Moses accepted the Bafana challenge:
"As Ugandans, we don't take South Africa as a soccer nation after just one good performance in Afcon. Bring it on!"
Sboniso Goba Njomisa Mbambo says the Bafana will have to be in top form:
"There's no easy team for Bafana Bafana; sometimes they win against tough teams and draw against weak teams."
Mogomotsi G. Mere says Bafana should qualify:
"This is the easiest group ever for RSA."
Ben Zeking predicts a Bafana triumph:
"There is no competition here."
Local fans rate Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo
As Briefly News reported, local football fans ranked Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo as the best South African midfielder of all time.
local football fans rated Khumalo as a better player than Roger Feutmba, Shoes Moshoeu, and Steven Pienaar.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za