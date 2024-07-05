Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group K alongside Uganda, South Sudan and Congo in the qualification draw for the 2025 African Cup of Nations

The draw was hosted in Joburg on Thursday, 4 July 2024, while the first round of matches will take place in September 2024

Local football fans took to social media to say Bafana should qualify from their group but also warned against complacency

Bafana Bafana discovered their path to the 2025 Afcon on Thursday, 4 July 2024, after being drawn to face Uganda, South Sudan and Congo.

Safa president Danny Jordaan backed Bafana to qualify from their group but said the side ranked tenth in Africa has to remain focused on getting positive results.

Danny Jordaan offered Bafana Bafana advice

Speaking on the Safa website, Jordaan said Bafana, who could welcome Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden to the squad, has to be consistent.

Jordaan said:

"I think we must just focus and win the games at home and make sure that we go back. It's important that we build consistency of performance in Bafana Bafana. It is very important. We look forward to this campaign, and we hope that Bafana Bafana will qualify."

Fans back Bafana Bafana to qualify

Local football fans took to social media, saying Bafana should qualify from the group, while they said the side should not take any team lightly.

Ziggy Kovodakovic backs Bafana:

"We know there are no more small teams, but we are qualifying on this group."

Sendi Moses accepted the Bafana challenge:

"As Ugandans, we don't take South Africa as a soccer nation after just one good performance in Afcon. Bring it on!"

Sboniso Goba Njomisa Mbambo says the Bafana will have to be in top form:

"There's no easy team for Bafana Bafana; sometimes they win against tough teams and draw against weak teams."

Mogomotsi G. Mere says Bafana should qualify:

"This is the easiest group ever for RSA."

Ben Zeking predicts a Bafana triumph:

"There is no competition here."

