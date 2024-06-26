Mzansi rated Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo as South Africa's greatest all-time midfielder

The man, known as 16 Valve by fans, played 50 matches for Bafana while he also represented Kaizer Chiefs 397 times during his career from 1987 to 2004

Fans took to social media to praise Khumalo, while others named a few stars that could be rated higher than the Bafana legend

Mzansi fans said Doctor Khumalo the best midfielder in South Africa's history. Imaage: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

South African fans have spoken on social media and believe Doctor Khumalo is Mzansi's all-time best midfielder.

During a TikTok post, fans were asked to compare Khumalo with other legends, while the man himself recently praised Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi.

Doctor Khumalo is a cut above the rest

Watch fans rate Khumalo in the video below:

In the TikTok video posted by Goal, a fan placed the Bafana legend above most of the competition, with only Roger Feutmba, Shoes Moshoeu, and Steven Pienaar ranking higher.

During his playing career, from 1987 to 2004, Khumalo played 50 matches for Bafana while he lined up 397 times for Kaizer Chiefs, who, according to him, needed an arrogant coach.

Fans backed Khumalo

Football fans took to social media to call Khumalo the best Mzansi midfielder of all time and threw in a few contenders.

Judas rates Themba Zwane:

"Themba Zwane is way better than Khumalo."

Fanyana Ndaba praised Khumalo:

"I'm a fan of Doctor Khumalo. I hope people understand that he was the greatest midfielder ever to grace our league."

Tshepi the Attorney agreed:

"This fan got it spot on."

User7675515240547, there is nobody better than Khumalo

"Doctor Khumalo is unmatched."

Polo Nation said he is a fan of Khumalo:

"Doctor Khumalo is BOSS."

Barak rates another legend:

"Shoes is far better, boy!"

Thehelper gave another suggestion:

"Jabu Maluleka, underrated player. He was so good."

Julius_Erving01 said Khumalo is disrespected:

"The disrespect for 16v is huge."

User6785413507947 backed Feutmba:

"Roger was good."

Mabhuti Wayne asked a question:

"The comparison is based on what? Achievements or individual performance?"

Themba Zwane surpasses Doctor Khumalo in Bafana's scoring records

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane leapfrogged Doctor Khumalo in the Bafana Bafana's all-time leading scoring list.

Zwane's brace against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, placed the midfielder above Khumalo in the scoring charts with 11 goals.

