Itumeleng Khune proved he is not just resting on the couch by showing Mzansi that he still has the skills that made him a Mzansi legend

The 37-year-old goalkeeper is waiting to hear from Kaizer Chiefs about his future, as his contract expires at the end of June 2024

Local football fans took to social media to praise Khune, who is determined to continue his playing career next season

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune took to social media to show Mzansi that, at 37, he still has the skills to continue his playing career.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper posted a video showing him flicking a ball up and kicking it across a field before walking away in triumph as he continues to improve his fitness.

Itumeleng Khune is fighting fit

Watch Khune show off his skills in the video below:

Khune spent 25 years at Kaizer Chiefs before waving goodbye to the Soweto club at the end of last season, but he has been keeping himself fit while he searches for a new contract.

Khune triumphantly posted:

"That well, I still got it."

Khune's agent, Thato Matuka, recently said the goalkeeper could be offered a new contract at Amakhosi while Cape Town City and SuperSport United have rejected to sign him.

Fans praised Khune

Fans took to social media to praise Khune as he continues to prove to Mzansi that he can continue his playing career amid talks of retirement.

Alicerntsinyi was not impressed:

"Last time he did this, he passed the ball to the opponent and conceded."

TlotlisoM admires Khune:

"I'm an Orlando Pirates fan, but Khune is the BEST distributor!"

Tidos246 predicts Khune's next move:

"Our goalkeeper coach soon."

Matamza_SA is a fan:

"The best to ever do it."

Owami_ss says time will catch Khune:

"He's got it; he will never lose it. But time. Time is the problem."

