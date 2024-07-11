The African National Congress Youth League has called out Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie

The criticism came sfter the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture publicised the list of artists that benefitted from Covid grants

South Africans turned on the ANCYL and lauded McKenzie for bringing transparent, giving him his flowers

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The ANCYL spoke against Gayton McKenzie. Image: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress Youth League criticised the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and Minister Gayton McKenzie for publicising the list of Covid beneficiaries.

ANCYL slams Gayton McKenzie and the department

According to SABC News, The Youth League spokesperson Zama Khanyase accused McKenzie of being too rash. He cautioned him against making hasty decisions, referring to the published list of artists who benefitted from the Department's Covid relief grants.

Khanyase also defended Makhadzi and said she was attacked for complaining of not receiving support when she attended the BET International Awards. He noted that the support was necessary as she went beyond representing South Africa.

Netizens turn on ANCYL

South Africans on Facebook strongly disagreed with the ANCYL spokesperson.

Ismail Junaid said:

"This is exactly what the ANC doesn't want: a leader with action!"

Vuyo Mkwane said:

"ANC is the last organisation to talk about morals and acceptable brhaviour. They collapsed the country."

Tk Zen said:

"And we too, the youth of South Africa, slam and reject the ANC Youth League."

Magasela Mnqonywa said:

"The minister is doing good for our tax money."

Mawande Somnandi Vayeke said:

"ANCYL must learn to understand that this government is not the government of the ANC anymore, snd the taps of corruption are going to be closed one by one."

ANCYL calls on Ramaphosa to include young people in cabinet

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the ANCYL called on Ramaphosa to include more young people in his cabinet.

The ANCYL spoke before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet after the 2024 general elections.

