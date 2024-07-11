The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture published a list of the COVID-19 relief fund beneficiaries

A few netizens spotted some Nigerian artist's names, and they raised this with Minister Gayton McKenzie

Gayton responded and said he would interrogate why and how the Nigerian artists were granted the funds

South Africans on X (Twitter) are curious as to why a few Nigerian artists were listed as some of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 relief fund.

Gayton McKenzie to investiagte why some Nigerian artists like Adetola John Aina received the COVID-19 funds.

Mzansi questions why some beneficiaries were foreigners

Social media wants answers as to why some of the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 relief fund were not only South African artists. The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture released the list of the beneficiaries of the relief fund and some notable names were listed.

A netizen by the @1st_putsans asked the minister why the list included Nigerian artists.

"Why is our money sponsoring Nigerian artists?"

One of the people listed is saxophonist and Afro-soul artist Adetola John Aina, also known as Ola Sax, who received R20,000.

Gayton McKenzie to investigate

Minister Gayton McKenzie reacted to the list, and he, too, was interested in knowing why these artists were granted the money.

In his response, Gayton said his department would interrogate why and how the Nigerian artists were granted the funds and the criteria used.

"I would also love to know that. I am waiting for all lists to be published TODAY!!, we shall interrogate names, reasons & criteria. Thanks."

Mzansi reacts to the list

Netizens are all for Gayton investigating some red flags within his department.

@1Deso_

"You can hire me for that, I can check all names on that list free of charge to see if they were eligible to receive funding. Some names on that list raise question marks."

@odedanilo

"Keep Going Mckenzie ! Azikhale . If only other ministers came with this energy!"

@StHonorable

"Nigerians artist, eating South African's tax payers money? Then?"

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Makhadzi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai slammed Makhadzi, embroiled in a government beneficiary scandal, for which she denied receiving any funding.

Makhadzi dragged the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture after they released a statement saying they paid R230,000.

Ntsiki Mazwai called Makhadzi's video bizarre and assumed that she wanted the government to fly her family to the US for the BET Awards.

