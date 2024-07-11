Nelson Mandela's great-grandchild, Mayibuye Mandela, wants the National Assembly to establish a Parliament for the young people

He posted an open letter on his Facebook page where he called for the government to reallocate money from other ministries to establish the Parliament

South Africans roasted him, and many accused him of using the Mandela name to profit from himself

JOHANNESBURG — One of former statesman Nelson Mandela's great-grandchildren called for a youth parliament to be established and funded by redirecting funds from other departments.

Mandela's great-grandchild calls for Youth Parliament

Mayibuye Mandela posted an open letter to the Speaker of the Assembly, Thoko Didiza. The letter was also directed to young people and the newly sworn-in Members of Parliament. He proposed a debate in the National Assembly to establish a Youth National Assembly and suggested that section 42 of the Constitution be amended to establish the Youth Parliament.

He also said the funds for the Parliament should be redirected from the Department of Youth and slammed the current minister of Youth, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. He said she failed to identify with the country's youth and that the department should be shut down.

South Africans turn his idea down

Netizens on Facebook gave his idea and open letter a thumbs down and suspected a more sinister motive.

Thembela Hlatshwayo said:

"The Mandelas think this country belongs to them. Just because Tata Mandela was a great leader, it doesn't mean they are all destined to be great leaders."

Matthew Grace said:

"Learn to crawl, walk and gain wisdom before you decide or seek to have any influence."

Johann Weich said:

"He sees a gap. R1.2 million salary loading."

Senzo Bhane said:

"We can't be fooled by that surname."

RSA Citizen said:

"They also want a share of the loot."

