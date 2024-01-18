Nelson Mandela's daughter won a bid to sell her father's identity document and other belongings

Makaziwe is expected to sell the ID book to erect a memorial garden in his hometown, Qunu

South Africans were disappointed and questioned why Mandela's child would sell his ID

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

SA is perplexed after learning that Makaziwe Mandela is selling her dad's ID. Images: Leon Sadiki/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images, Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images and @MDNnewss/ X

Source: UGC

Nelson Mandela's child will sell his ID book after the South African Heritage Resources Agency failed to prevent her from doing so. The family will also auction a few other items for a memorial garden in his hometown in Qunu, Eastern Cape. South Africans are stunned that the Mandelas would go as far as selling his ID.

Makaziwe Mandela to sell Madiba's ID

@MDNnewss posted a Tweet on X, formerly Twitter, showing a picture of the green barcoded identity document. According to Eyewitness News, Makaziwe, his daughter, won a two-year court battle against the SAHRA, who tried to prevent them from auctioning the ID and other items as they were described as heritage objects.

The other objects belonging to Mandela to be sold included 10 colourful shirts, a pair of Ray Bans, his reading glasses and a tennis racquet he used while imprisoned on Robben Island. View the tweet here.

Netizens question their motives

South Africans commented on the announcement and found it bizarre.

Nose said:

“I hope they stop riding this surname after this. It’s time they become independent.”

Nathi Mlangeni IV asked:

“What is so valuable about Nelson Mandela’s ID?”

Tawana M remarked:

“Can we allow him to rest in peace. The guy was just useless for us blacks who will want to own that useless document of his.”

King wrote:

“Lol, another money laundering scheme right under our nose. Why can’t the government fund maintenance at the memorial garden? Imagine losing your late father’s ID for good.”

Mother Mary complained:

“Those things should be preserved and not sold. No respect for the dead whatsoever. And why is there no deceased stamp on this ID?”

Boobaby remarked:

“It’s about time they stop riding on this surname.”

Source: Briefly News