The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu extended a welcome and a congratulation to the Democratic Alliance's Member of Parliament, Ian Cameron's election to a Portfolio Committee in Parliament

Cameron, who has previously been critical of former Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the crime rates, is the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police

South Africans celebrated his appointment, and many called on him to keep Mchunu on his toes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Senzo Mchunu called on Ian Cameron to serve the people of South Africa. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The Democratic Alliance's Member of Parliament, Ian Cameron, will chair the Portfolio Committee on Police, and the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, imparted some advice to him.

Ian Cameron elected to chair portfolio committee

@ParliamentofRSA posted a live feed of the proceedings of the Portfolio Committee on Police's first sitting on 10 July. Mchunu and his deputy, Cassale Mathale, were present, as were other members of the Committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mchunu announced that, as part of Cyril Ramaphosa's 77-strong cabinet, he called on Cameron to earn his title as Chairperson.

"When we are here, we have quite a big task of ensuring we earn our titles because if we don't do so, it would mean not only have we failed ourselves and the committee but the National Assembly as a whole. It's people out there who must say we are working; they must experience it and say it, and if they don't say we are making progress, it means we're not making progress, and we must accept that. We hope there will be something to show the people."

View the entire session here:

South Africans congratulate Cameron

Netizens clapped for Cameron and wished him well as the Chairperson.

Chelle said:

" Congratulations! I'm sure you will achieve as much as is humanly possible within this position."

Fazel Jaffer said:

"Don't let anyone tell you to shut up. Keep Senzo Mchuju accountable, my brother."

Magnesium said:

"Finally, we will see something done about crime."

ANC demands action on Cameron's racism allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress called on the DA to act on the racism allegations Cameron faced.

Cameron received backlash after a video of him doing blackface at a protest went viral, and South Africans accused eNCA of having an agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News