South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his 77-strong cabinet of African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, Patriotic Alliance and others

While there are new faces, such as the DA leader John Steenhuisen becoming the Minister of Agriculture, some faces remain

South Africans were displeased with the number of cabinet members and spoke out against it

Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet is 77/strong. Images: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced his new cabinet with 77 members, including ministers and deputy ministers. SA believed the number was too high.

Ramaphosa's cabinet has 77 members

According to SABC News, Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet on 30 June. After weeks of negotiating for a Government of National unity, Ramaphosa included members of the Democratic Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, the United Democratic Movement and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

The number of ministers and deputy ministers in the cabinet, including the president and deputy president, has increased to 77 from 65 cabinet members. This is an 18 per cent increase from the sixth administration's cabinet. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has been split into the Departments of Agriculture and Land Reform and Rural Development.

SA not pleased with cabinet size

South Africans on Facebook were displeased with the number of executives in the cabinet.

Jan Venter said:

"If you compare the size of SA's cabinet to other countries, it's a joke. Imagine the cost to the taxpayers to keep them employed. I can assure you nothing drastic is going to change."

Patrick T Lusane said:

"Some vacancies were specifically created for certain people. Matamela just made a chess move."

Gaerutwe Eric Tekolo said:

"There was no need for so many ministers."

Zamo Dlamini said:

"I am not expecting any change in service delivery. Voters were taken for a ride as usual."

Vincent Hlatshwayo said:

"It keeps on increasing."

SADTU against new education minister

