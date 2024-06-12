Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa celebrated his 37th birthday with well wishes from South Africans nationwide

Social media was abuzz with messages, including warm greetings from political peers and community members

Some birthday messages also carried political undertones, highlighting Hlengwa's role and expectations

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa marked his 37th birthday today, receiving well wishes from South Africans across the country. Images: Sydney Seshibedi and @MkhulekoHlengwa.

Source: Getty Images

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa celebrated his 37th birthday today, receiving well wishes from South Africans nationwide.

The young politician, known for his passionate advocacy and vibrant presence, was celebrated widely on social media.

See the post on X below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans sent their well wishes

Mzansi sent their well wishes and celebrated Hlengwa.

@ZileVanDamme reflected on the camaraderie among political peers and tweeted:

"Happy Birthday mpintshi! Here’s to many more. "

@JamieMighti echoed these sentiments with a simple but heartfelt message:

"Happy birthday to you. Wishing you many more."

@SipheLDlamini couldn't help but bring back childhood memories:

"Insizwa used to be our Prefect in High School (we called them ECLs)... He was a grade ahead of me and took his job as an ECL very seriously... A principled learner too..."

@Nordien Mohamed, an active community member, extended his congratulations, wishing Hlengwa:

"Many more happy and prosperous years."

The birthday cheer also carried a mix of political undercurrents.

@StHonorable, another user, added a pointed reminder in his birthday greeting:

"Happy birthday Sir. Don't forget the mandate of sidelining the MK Party from all coalition talks, provincial and national. We don't want them near state coffers."

@Khanya Ntanzi also took the opportunity to highlight Hlengwa's political role, saying:

"Happy birthday Mkhuleko. Please continue fighting for black people."

Minister of Police Bheki Cele celebrates birthday, reactions mixed

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele turned 72 on 22 April 2023 and the African National Congress wished him well.

The ruling party posted on X and celebrated his birthday, but many were not in as festive a mood as the ANC.

Netizens roasted him and launched scathing criticism against him and his competency in doing his job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News