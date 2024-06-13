Moshe Ndiki to Launch His Own Medical Clinic Ethembeni Primary Health Care in Vosloorus
- Moshe Ndiki has announced yet another passion project, a medical clinic called Ethembeni Primary Health Care
- The media personality's clinic will launch in Vosloorus, and he is a 50% shareholder
- The star said the aim of this was not to make any money, but he saw the importance of assisting people who cannot afford medical aid
TV personality Moshe Ndiki has embarked on another project: a medical clinic. The star will open Ethembeni Primary Health Care.
Moshe Ndiki announces medical centre
The new father of twins, Moshe Ndiki, is gearing up to launch his medical centre in Vosloorus.
According to ZiMoja, he is a 50% shareholder in the establishment, and his business partner, Vatiswa Ncambaca, is an experienced clinic owner.
His clinic employs five experienced healthcare workers, and he assured people he is not involved with administering medication.
"It has been doing well, we are not planning any big launches. I just want to see how things will move. But it's really just for the community."
No Dr Matthew stunts, says Moshe Ndiki
The Ready Steady Cook SA TV host shared that the goal is not to earn money or for gains. Instead, he highlighted the number of people who cannot afford proper medical assistance because they do not have medical aid.
"I wanted this to be affordable and to the everyday person and for them to receive good health care without breaking the bank."
Netizens react to Moshe Ndiki's initiative
The story was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, and Mzansi congratulated Moshe on his initiative.
@Nkulunkulukazi said:
"Congratulations are in order."
@unwindwithOkuhl gushed:
"This brother is really focused. Father - has twins. Presenting and acting - Twins (in making money). Kitchen and Medical clinic - Twins (in business)."
@DlaminiDukani said:
"Hope We don't here bad news about it in future. Congratulations my brother."
Moshe Ndiki gushes over his boyfriend on birthday
In a previous report from Briefly News, Moshe Ndiki celebrated Mzie's birthday with a heartwarming Instagram video and a touching caption professing his love.
Social media users responded warmly, expressing their happiness for Moshe and Mzie. Many wished Mzie well, with comments highlighting the couple's visible and inspiring love.
