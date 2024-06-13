Moshe Ndiki has announced yet another passion project, a medical clinic called Ethembeni Primary Health Care

The media personality's clinic will launch in Vosloorus, and he is a 50% shareholder

The star said the aim of this was not to make any money, but he saw the importance of assisting people who cannot afford medical aid

TV personality Moshe Ndiki has embarked on another project: a medical clinic. The star will open Ethembeni Primary Health Care.

Moshe Ndiki has announced that his medical clinic, Ethembeni Primary Health Care, will operate in Vosloorus.

Moshe Ndiki announces medical centre

The new father of twins, Moshe Ndiki, is gearing up to launch his medical centre in Vosloorus.

According to ZiMoja, he is a 50% shareholder in the establishment, and his business partner, Vatiswa Ncambaca, is an experienced clinic owner.

His clinic employs five experienced healthcare workers, and he assured people he is not involved with administering medication.

"It has been doing well, we are not planning any big launches. I just want to see how things will move. But it's really just for the community."

No Dr Matthew stunts, says Moshe Ndiki

The Ready Steady Cook SA TV host shared that the goal is not to earn money or for gains. Instead, he highlighted the number of people who cannot afford proper medical assistance because they do not have medical aid.

"I wanted this to be affordable and to the everyday person and for them to receive good health care without breaking the bank."

Netizens react to Moshe Ndiki's initiative

The story was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, and Mzansi congratulated Moshe on his initiative.

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

"Congratulations are in order."

@unwindwithOkuhl gushed:

"This brother is really focused. Father - has twins. Presenting and acting - Twins (in making money). Kitchen and Medical clinic - Twins (in business)."

@DlaminiDukani said:

"Hope We don't here bad news about it in future. Congratulations my brother."

