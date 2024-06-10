Moshe Ndiki celebrated Mzie's birthday with a heartwarming Instagram video and a touching caption professing his love

Social media users responded warmly, expressing their happiness for Moshe and Mzie

Many wished Mzie well, with comments highlighting the visible and inspiring love between the couple

Moshe Ndiki marked his special person's day with a heartwarming video and a touching caption. The star professed his undying love of Mzie in a now-viral post.

Moshe Ndiki shared a sweet message on Mzie's birthday. Image: @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki celebrates his boo's birthday

Media personality Moshe Ndiki is in love and can't hide it. The media personality recently poured his heart out in a sweet post to Mzie, who was celebrating another trip around the sun.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of two shared a video with Mzie and penned a lengthy post. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Happy Birthday sthandwa Sam, I wish you more happiness and Gods infinite blessings. Thank you for all that you are to our family , uthixo akugcine to realise more of your dreams and shape your future the way he sees❤️ I love you @mzie_n_ CELA NITHI HUREEEEEER"

Mzansi helps Moshe celebrate his man's birthday

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to Moshe's post. Many said they were happy the star finally found love. Others also wished Mzie well on his special day.

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"Just so happy for you. Happy birthday to your love ❤️"

@mzie_n_ commented:

"Baby I love you sweetheart ❤️thank you mntu wam"

@lebo_licious wrote:

"Happy Birthday my love @mzie_n_ ❤️"

@pumlaniveto added:

"Happy birthday kuSbali wam @mzie_n_ "

@tylorspelman said:

"The way the love is so visible and tangible between the two of you, it’s the cutest and inspiring…..please keep the communication strong as that just keeps the love even stronger ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@imbali_the_flower commented:

"So happy you guys are still together my fave couple ❤️more life and love "

Zikhona Sodlaka shares a powerful post on her birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that celebrated Mzansi actress Zikhona Sodlaka marked her special birthday with a lengthy post on her page. The actress, who has featured in several productions, expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated another trip around the sun with a special post. She shared stunning pictures and a lengthy caption about gratitude to God.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News