Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing gratitude to God for his blessings and grace

Social media users and her colleagues, including Linda Mtoba and Jennifer Bala, shared heartfelt birthday messages

Zikhona, known for her role in shows like The Wife, Blood & Water, Rhythm City, and Soul City, acknowledged God's role in her life and thanked him for her many blessings

Zikhona Sodlaka shared a sweet post on her birthday. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Zikhona Sodlaka celebrates her birthday

The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka celebrated another trip around the sun with a special post. She shared stunning pictures and a lengthy caption about gratitude to God.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Zikhona shared that she would not have made it this far if it wasn't for God's grace. She wrote:

"At all times, God is doing a new thing. What else can someone who knows the goodness of God say but Thank You? Among the many blessings I count, a life that surpasses my understanding He’s provided me with. My father, provider, defender, fighter, friend, protector. Legions of Angels some I know by name, bahamba name.

"In every space, every room. I couldn’t have made it to one more birthday if it wasn’t God’s plan. Like with everything else, show off with me Ke God. Enkosi and Camagu."

Mzansi celebrates Zikhona Sodlaka's birthday

Social media users did not miss the chance to celebrate their favourite star's special day. Many fans, including the star's colleagues, shared heartfelt birthday messages.

@linda_mtoba said:

"Happy birthday, mama❤️❤️"

@amandasomana wrote:

"Happy birthday ❤️"

@mrsladylu commented:

"Happy birthday. Have a blessed year ahead. Pls go hear my VN "

@jenniferbala added:

"Ahhh, Happy Birthday Sis; I hope today is a blessed and memorable one. Wishing you many, many more years to celebrate. "

@swelihleralph wrote:

"Best and beautiful things to you ❤️ happy birthday "

