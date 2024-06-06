Media personality Amanda du-Pont celebrated her alleged boyfriend's birthday recently

The actress is rumoured to be dating businessman Bafana Sindane, an allegation she is yet to address

In recent posts, it seems as though the two had the time of their lives as they had a lavish celebration

Amanda du-Pont flew in a private jet to her rumoured boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, 's birthday celebration. The former Skeem Saam actress caused a buzz on social media recently when it was rumoured that she was involved with the controversial businessman.

Amanda Du-Pont flew a private jet for her boyfriend Bafana Sindane's birthday. Image: @amandadupont

Amanda celebrates her man

The media personality once again created a buzz when her rumoured boyfriend had a lavish birthday celebration. Amanda du-Pont is allegedly dating businessman Bafana Sindane.

However, she has yet to address this allegation. In a recent X post, Amanda is seen travelling in the same plane as Bafana.

Bafana seemingly brought his entire entourage and they threw a lavish celebration. X user @sanelenkosix captioned her post:

"Amanda Du Pont & the presidential cartel celebrate Bafana Sindane’s birthday."

Netizens react to Amanda's recent travels

Mzansi is questioning Amanda's chosen lifestyle, and many have reacted negatively about this alleged event.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Amanda is living her best life!"

@Evidence_Shongw laughed:

"We will be there."

@SAMISTOS asked:

"Having money. I wonder how did he ask Amanda out?"

@MbalzzMafu asked:

"Bathong she actually has to do stuff with him?"

@Happiness24l said:

"She really left that cute white boy for this man?"

@TTigersstory claimed:

"Women alwats have this backup plan . Thina gents we gotta hustle. No other way."

@lihlelelogmail1 said:

"To think people kept saying it was a lie that she was dating him because he wasn’t his type. Baddies type is money."

@CoolyNicey asked:

"So Amanda is really dating this man?"

Amanda poses next to rumoured boyfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amanda Du-Pont took a picture next to her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Bafana Sindane. South African netizens were shocked by this.

Musa Khawula first dropped the files in 2023 and even shared pictures of Amanda attending Bafana's wedding.

