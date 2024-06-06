Toya Delazy claimed that South Africa gave her a hard time before moving to England

The singer vented about how she was mistreated by fellow South Africans when she was grieving her grandmother

Netizens sympathised with Toya on the treatment she was receiving because she was different

Toya Delazy slammed South Africans for mistreating her. Images: ToyaDelazy

Toya Delazy spoke about the treatment and hateful comments she constantly receives from South Africans over her unorthodox style and uncommon performances.

Toya Delazy calls out mean-spirited South Africans

Afro-rave singer, Toya Delazy recently discussed the treatment she receives from South Africa. Since moving countries, the singer has been vocal about how her life was in Mzansi and the factors that affected her career.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Pump It On hitmaker poured her heart out about a post she shared on Facebook that sparked countless hateful comments.

Toya said after her grandmother, Irene Audrey Thandekile Mzila, died, most netizens extended anything but sympathy after she shared a photo of herself:

"I have endured years of being torn up just being myself; South Africa showed me flames. The words under this picture I posted after my gran died could have killed me. From drug addiction to demon 826 comments, many won't endure hate like that in their lifetime, this is a day."

Mzansi reacts to Toya Delayi's rant

Followers sympathised with Toya and called out the mean-spirited people shaming her:

CSMWales said:

"Don't waste your precious time/energy/breath responding to haters. Speak words of magic, sing, dance, hug, share."

Qhawe___L wrote:

"They didn't kill you, they made you stronger."

Ayanda_Cele showed love to Toya:

"I'm very sorry for what you went through. Stay strong."

orchidsntulips was shattered:

"I'm sorry, there are some ugly souls out there."

rams_mphoza posted:

"Love and light on. Mean people are draining, Toya. Mean people are miserable people."

