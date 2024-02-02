Toya Delazy recently had Mzansi confused by her unusual videos

The singer recorded herself in one video singing and, in another, giving an energetic performance that had netizens scratching their heads

Mzansi gave Toya a bombastic side eye, wondering if this was where her career had taken her

Mzansi dragged Toya Delazy after watching her out-of-the-ordinary singing and performance videos. Images: toyadelazy

Toya Delazy is back on social media trends, and it's not over her upcoming book. The Pump It On hitmaker recorded herself singing and performing and left netizens confused as to what direction her music career had gone.

Toya Delazy shares vibrant performances

Toya Delazy has been slowly regaining some attention from South African music consumers since she moved abroad.

The singer is experimenting with a new sound she dubbed Afrorave, which, coupled with her vibrant performances, has garnered her a large following from other parts of the world.

Taking to her Instagram page, Toya shared a rehearsal video with her drummer ahead of their performance in England:

Twitter (X) user, Thee_Cherri shared another video of Toya Delazy singing her spin of the late Mbongeni Ngema's Safa Saphel' Isizwe from the Sarafina! soundtrack:

Mzansi weighs in on Toya Delazy videos

Netizens are confused by Toya Delazy's performances and shamelessly dissed her:

fumikayi1 dragged Toya:

"Everything looks forced. The hairdo is forced. The smile is forced. The "talent" is forced."

notThemba said:

"One thing I admire about her is that she doesn't give up. They drag her every day on Twitter but she posts again and again. May we all be as resilient."

TitenUpYoungin was confused:

"Was the Mandela effect also at play when we all thought she could sing?"

Just_Kabelo_ requested:

"Someone confiscate that keyboard!"

noziphomash dragged:

"Nepotism really didn't work for her neh?"

mamtungwa_ posted:

"She can still sell her grandfather's ID, she can't be going through all of this."

BoityBanks was concerned:

"Uhm, we have a problem."

