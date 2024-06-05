Veteran actress Connie Chiume celebrated her 72nd birthday by sharing a sweet video of herself dancing with her family on Instagram

Veteran actress Connie Chiume is celebrating another trip around the sun. The star shared a sweet video dancing with her family on her Instagram page.

Connie Chiume has celebrated her special birthday. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Connie Chiume celebrates birthday with cute family video

Famous actress Connie Chiume is undoubtedly one of the most respected actresses of our time. The star has featured in local and international films like Gomora, Zone 14, Soul City, Black Panther and Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

Taking to her Instagram page on her special day, the seasoned actress shared a video with her family and wrote:

"Touchdown 72 Happy Birthday Conzaa."

Mzansi celebrates Connie Chiume's birthday

Social media was awash with heartwarming birthday messages for the actress from her fans and colleagues, including Katlego Danke, Samkelo Ndlovu, Bohang Moeko and Manaka Ranaka.

@katlegodankeofficial said:

"Oh Mama! Hope it’s an amazing birthday for a fabulous Queen- blessings and love to you in abundance!! May God continue to keep you for all of us. "

@samkelondlovu added:

"Happy birthday mam’Conza ❤️❤️ we love you ❤️"

@lerato_mvelase commented:

" Happy birthday Ma "

@manakaranaka wrote:

"Happy birthday mamConza. To many more years #LongLive"

@bohangmoeko noted:

"Happy birthday Mama!! ❤️❤️ God bless you!!"

@ladydene added:

"happy happy birthday to one of the most amazing people I know. I love you so much. Congratulations on another milestone!! ❤️"

@ursula_mooi said:

"Happy birthday mama Connie ,may God grant all ur wishes today."

@sunsilas commented:

"Happy birthday mum ❤️, you look fabulous and wishing you many more joyful and fulfilling years ahead!! Love you Mum!"

Mzansi shows love to Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyandeni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have given credit where it's due. Peeps recently showed Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyandeni love.

Taking to Twitter famous tweep, @joy_zelda dropped a picture of the legendary actresses and commended their contributions to Mzansi's showbiz industry.

