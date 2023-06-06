Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyadeni's incredible acting talent has received praise on social media

Mzansi said the Black Panther and Isibaya actresses' acting calibre should be deemed legendary

Peeps showed Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyandeni love after they were honoured by prestigious award ceremonies, including Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi said they couldn't get enough of Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyandeni's acting skills. Image: Thembi Nyandeni/Facebook and Nongelo Chiume/Supplied

Source: Instagram

South Africans have given credit where it's due. Peeps recently showed Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyandeni love.

Taking to Twitter famous tweep, @joy_zelda dropped a picture of the legendary actresses and commended their contributions to Mzansi's showbiz industry. Joy tweeted:

"These are my Legends. Mam Connie Chiume & Thembi Nyandeni are living legends. Retweet if you agree. They're Legends."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi shows Connie Chiume and Thembi Nyandeni love

Peeps didn't dispute @joy_zelda's tweet because they have witnessed the talented actresses make huge strides locally and internationally. According to The South African, Mam Connie bagged a Lifetime Achievement Award at the international award ceremony Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Nyandeni also dominated local space through her Mkabayi character in the now-canned soapie Isibaya. She received Best Actress in a TV soap gong, reported DStv.

IOL also reported that Thembi was honoured at the Ishashalazi Theatre Awards, giving her a special trophy for opening the industry.

With all these honours and gongs considered, SA said Connie and Thembi deserve the title "living legend".

@MarciaNonkosi said:

"I concur!"

@_Roeline__ shared:

"South African soapies are nothing without these two."

@Ricardo70419173 posted:

"Yes, they are legends."

@NtsieniUnaado replied:

"I agree. I hope @zizikodwa will honour them while they're still alive."

@sesenyana commented:

"Our own silver vixens ❤️"

Connie Chiume celebrates her 46th year in the acting industry

A few days ago, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume planned to start acting workshops to commemorate her 46th year in the Film and TV industry.

The Gomora star will teach young actors and actresses valuable skills that will assist them in breaking into the ever-changing industry.

Chiume's workshops will begin in Eastern Cape during the second week of June, and she shared information on how the youngsters may participate.

Minnie and Connie Chiume dazzle on the cover of The Plug for contributions to Film and Television industry

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini and Connie Chiume are powerhouses in the entertainment industry and the online magazine The Plug duly recognised their talents by splashing them on their cover.

The two stars went on social media to post pictures from their photoshoot dressed in all black, and their fans were stunned by the impactful pairing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News