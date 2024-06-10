A video of a young boy being surprised with a present from his mother has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the moment the mother filmed her son discovering the present on the passenger seat as he entered the car

The boy exclaimed with joy upon seeing his new Apple device, sparking heartfelt reactions on TikTok

A boy was over the moon upon receiving a new iPhone for his birthday. Image: @nqo_mpondo

Source: TikTok

A mother had her son smiling from ear to ear after surprising him with a special gift for his birthday.

Mom surprises son with iPhone

A TikTok video by Nqo Mpondo (@nqo_mpondo) shows the neatly packaged gift before switching to a clip of the moment. The son entered the car to find the gift on the passenger seat.

He opened it with much excitement upon realising it was a new iPhone.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The boy burst into joy, screaming with gratitude toward his mother, thanking her for the cellphone upgrade.

"Well-deserved gift to my son☺️ Isemahlanyeni," the post was captioned.

Boy's joy mets Mzansi's hearts

Many netizens were touched by the sweet moment and the boy's appreciation. Others also praised the mother for making her son so happy.

bandimashiqa1 commented:

"The apple munch. Oh maan this is so cute."

Portia Phewa❤️ replied:

"You just soothed my heart. My son is two months oldand I’m going through the most right now. But this video gives me hope❤️."

Mandisarh wrote:

"This is so profound I’m raising a 17-year-old & his doing grade. Akaze angihlupha ngalutho and I also want to upgrade his iPhone 6 to a 11❤️."

Creative gifts/MomofTeens commented:

"Beautiful, the sister knew immediately with his reaction. Wow lovely indeed."

Andile Bella Ntanzi wrote:

"Ngiyalisaba i-aphula sengidabukela iapple munch evele yashiywanice one mami."

A.lizwa replied:

"He unboxed it, and had it switched on in one minute Andisabonanga noba iphelele phi iApple Munch."

Gogo buys her grandchild a new iPhone in cash

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to show off how her grandmother spoiled her with a brand-new phone.

A video posted on TikTok by @siimply_kea shows her at an iStore with her gogo as she picks out a new Apple device.

The gogo is seen paying for the phone in cold, hard cash before the grandchild shows off her new phone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News