A loving mother brought joy to her son's face when she surprised him with a phone he had asked for

In the TikTok video, the schoolboy came back home to a new device, he beamed with excitement

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how he showed his mom appreciation

A mom surprised her son with a brand-new phone. Images: @mthiyanef2/ TikTok, @jayk7/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A heartwarming video of an overjoyed young man showing appreciation to his parent has been circulated on social media.

@mthiyanef2 posted a video on TikTok of her friend surprising her son with a phone he had asked. In the clip, the boy can be seen entering his home from school.

He went to his room, where he immediately noticed the gift his mom had got for him. The brand-new phone was placed on top of his bed. The young man couldn't hold his excitement, he jumped around and ran to his mom, who was in the kitchen, to hug her.

The TikTok user who posted the clip said she was touched by her friend surprising her son with the device. She remembered the days when parents couldn't afford what their kids wanted.

"When you're a parent, I think these moments are to die for, seeing your child appreciating what you can give, remembering the struggle we grew past when our parents couldn't give us what we wished for at the time, not because they did not want to, but because of the situation & understanding that what you see is what you get & nothing more."

Mom surprises son with brand-new phone

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were touched by the video

The video garnered over 700k views, with many online users applauding the parent for their efforts to make her son happy.

@elizabethakinyi816 shared an experience:

"Wow! the way he carried his mama, and the kiss. i\I wish I had a son. My daughter keeps hurting me however much I try to give her the best."

@Mthobisi Cecil-Paul Dlamini felt envious:

"I actually wanna have kids ."

@nanazile❤ said:

"I love when they show appreciation like this."

@Nsubuga Ritah loved:

"There's nothing as sweet as seeing your child beam with soo much gratitude."

@My personal adored:

"Priceless ."

Mom buys her son an iPhone for being a prefect

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who bought her son an iPhone as a reward for becoming a prefect at school.

A woman, @BossMatriach, on Twitter, spoiled her little boy with an iPhone for being made a prefect at school. The lady celebrated with a sweet post on Twitter. Online users were impressed by the mum for recognising her child for his efforts. People commented that they were envious of the boy's gift.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News