A man burned his hand after touching hot cow meat. Images: @emihleeeee/ TikTok, @lake_11_/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A young man burned his hands after touching hot cow meat that was dished in a cultural event.

The moment was captured in a TikTok video by @emihleeeee. In the clip, the TikTokker's brother gets one big piece of meat from a huge bowl while it is being dished.

He wanted to show it off in the video, but little did he know it was very hot. To his thinking, he thought that holding it in the bone wouldn't burn him, but unfortunately, it did. He quickly put it down. The sister laughed at her funny bro.

"My brother is literally the funniest person I know."

A guy holds hot meat and gets burnt

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the young man

The video garnered over 300k likes, with many online users finding the young man hilarious.

@Mfoka Madlanduna Luthuli PE wondered:

"So he thought the bone stays cold even from the pot."

@EarthSign craked:

"The man nearly dropped Lamb Shank."

@Mr Malinga shared:

"We all have that one member of the who gets overly excited whenever there's a ceremony, especially when they see people ."

@Reincarnated_muse asked:

"Yoh the way I cracked up, did he not see the steam coming out of the bowl? ,"

@SirGeorge said:

"Yah ne, for the content."

@NST laughed:

"Washaa."

A couple bring each other food at an event

In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple who had each other's back when it came to food at an event.

In a TikTok video posted by @naremautjane, she can be seen with a plate of food. She calls her man, saying she got food for him through her kitchen connections. To her surprise, the man also says the same thing, bringing a big pot of meat. Netziteza showed love to the pair.

Source: Briefly News