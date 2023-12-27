A TikTok video of a gogo eating a large bone at a function has South Africans in laughter

In the clip, the gogo seems to be enjoying herself and has no problem with what people think of her habits

The online community reacted with laughter, with some commending the gogo's don't-care vibe

A video of a gogo eating a large bone at a ceremony has gone viral. Mzansi is amused. Images: TikTok/ @www.tiktokmakaspha.com, Pexels/ @ Shameel mukkath

A gogo has Mzansi in laughter after a clip of her eating a large bone at a ceremony went viral.

In the TikTok video that garnered over 7 000 likes, the gogo is seen picking up the large bone and indulging in it like nobody's business.

The online community reacted to the video, admiring the woman for her bravery.

@Vicky said:

"Now this is where I wanna be ❤"

@Maspo shared:

"And she's so confident, akanaye no ABANTU BAZOTHINI."

@iamyourssincerely1 commented:

"But the bone was there lizodliwa ubani if she doesn't, or must she break in into pieces?"

@Caroline256 said:

"If you don't serve me this type of meat at a function, I am not counting it as function."

@Ayanda commented:

"Nidla ama dinosaur nama popcorn."

@Siso❤️ shared:

"Indlela ndithanda ngayo nyama enethambo ndenza intloni."

@Ntsizwa@ commented:

"Etafuleni kuneThambo likamalume, bayamdlela."

@Dudu Mashaba shared:

"Ndlana wena girl phela ungazenza uslay queen emncimbini uyalamba."

