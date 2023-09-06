A brave woman from Limpopo is making waves on TikTok by showing what it's like to work in mines

In a world where primarily men work in this sector, she's breaking stereotypes and sharing videos of her daily life underground

Netizens were inspired by how hard she works and flooded the comment section with questions surrounding her career choice

A miner shared how hard she works at the mines, inspiring others to follow a similar path. Images: @theemodernmom/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A fearless woman from Limpopo is shattering stereotypes and offering a rare glimpse into the world of mining through a captivating TikTok video.

Woman's TikTok video trends

This innovative content creator, known as @theemodernmom on TikTok, has shed light on an industry traditionally dominated by men. Mining has long been considered male-dominated, with few opportunities for women to enter and thrive.

However, this bold individual is challenging the status quo by showcasing her daily experiences in the mines of South Africa through engaging and informative TikTok videos. Her content educates the public about the intricacies of mining and inspires young women to consider careers in this typically male-centric industry.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds lady's video

Through her captivating storytelling and behind-the-scenes footage, she provides a unique perspective on women's challenges and triumphs in the mining sector.

People shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@Mmatlou Magoro praised:

"Womandla."

@user7625079761622 said:

"At Phalaborwa ke sana. Big up sesi representing us."

@Arnold Tyoloba196 commented:

"We need more sisters like you."

@Justina Mpeqa said:

" I am proud of you my dear"

@Thandeka809 shared:

"Inspired."

@@ dinho10 commented:

"Let’s keep on hustling."

@Florence said:

"Keep up my sister."

@Mc shuma applauded:

"Keep up the spirit."

@khutso07122 said:

"Hard work pays keep it up girl."

@Iron for life shared:

"Hard working woman I really love you."

Trailblazing engineer workday

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an exceptional engineer who has taken Mzansi by storm, offering a rare glimpse into the fascinating mining world.

Through a series of photos, she provides a look into life's daily challenges and triumphs in the mines.

Mzansi was impressed by this engineer's journey, which sheds light on the vital role women play in the industry, which is traditionally male-dominated.

