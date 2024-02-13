A man and a woman didn't forget each other at a cultural event, they brought each other food

The adorable yet hilarious moment was captured in a TikTok video that left Mzansi envious

The online community reacted with laughter at the video, with many sharing their own stories

A couple with kitchen connections at an event hilariously brought each other food. Images: @naremautjane

Love is in the air. A cute couple had each other's back at an event where they both dished for one another.

In most events or cultural ceremonies, getting a plate can be a hustle due to the number of people that have to get food.

A couple had a way to avoid this. In a TikTok video posted by @naremautjane, she can be seen with a plate of food. She calls her man, saying she got food for him through her kitchen connections.

To her surprise, the man also says the same thing, bringing a big pot of meat. The two then laughed it up, comparing who loved the other more based on the amount of food they got for each other. The man won the hilarious battle because he came with a pot instead of a plate.

"There I was, thinking I am the only one who has connections."

A couple bring each other food at an event

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users loving the loved-up couple.

@SalMula commented:

"His connections are higher up, they're in management "

@sanelisiwe adored:

"Food is a love language bahlali ☺️love this"

@Nkosephayo Dlamini felt envious:

"This or nothing!"

@user8611812615676 laughed:

"Ok, true love does exist. The fact that they thought of each other like that.. BOMB! "

@we could ALL strike joked:

"My mum coming back to the car with 5 full fish wrapped in foil when we only got half a tail at the venue"

