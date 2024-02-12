A couple took to social media to poke fun at the stereotypical comments that they receive from people

In the clip, the woman can be standing as well as the man as they list all the things that people say about them

The content amused online users as they flooded the comments with laughter, while others expressed their thoughts on the subject

An interracial couple left Mzansi in stitches with their recent video, where they cracked stereotypical jokes about their relationship.

A South African interracial couple debunk stereotypical comment in a TikTok video: image:/@tanja848

Interracial couple poke fun at their relationship

In a video shared by @tanja848 on TikTok, the young lady stands up as she speaks. In the video, the woman said she dating a black man, and people usually thinks he is her Uber driver. The man then came along on the camera, where he shared that he is dating a white girl, so people think he has animal hair all over his clothing.

As the video continued, the lady said she was dating a black man; of course, people thought she would have two weddings. The guy said he does not have to pay lobola. The lady said she had to learn to shower five times a day. The gentleman joked that he used to food without any flavour.

SA reacts to the couple's video

The couple's clip amused people as they rushed to the comments with laughter, while others simply expressed their thoughts on the subject.

Zaybu_Neesa said:

"For a moment there he didn't know who he was dating."

Venus Viollet shared:

"Too cute, traditionally he must still pay lobola for the ceremony of bringing both families together."

Thapelokaira wrote:

"Beautiful multi racial couple you gained a follower."

Tshiamopoo simply said:

"I love how imperfect it is."

CJ. B added:

"'This is so hilarious love it guys."

