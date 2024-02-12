Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman’s Ultimate Workplace Experience Shares a TikTok Video of Company Perks and Amenities
People

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A lady shared a clip of her workplace, which left many online users in their feelings
  • In the video, the stunner showcased everything that the company provides for them, from food to gadget allowance and outings
  • People were amazed at the lady's content as they rushed to her comments inquiring about the workplace

One South African woman took to social media to rave about her workplace, which left netizens envious.

A woman took to TikTok to showcase her workplace
A young lady showcased her stunning workplace in a TikTok video. Image: @elihletx00
Woman shows off her workplace

A video posted by @elihletx00 on TikTok has gathered over 255.7 K views, thousands of likes, and many comments. In the clip, the lady showed off her refrigerator at work, which was packed with various sorts of refreshments. As the video continued, the young woman unveiled her snack area at the office, which had things like Simba chips, peanuts, Lays, biltong, etc. @elihletx00 said in the clip that those snakes are for the employees to nibble on during the day.

As the video progressed, she showed off her work kitchen area, packed with different types of cereals and yoghurt for breakfast. She added that they have a cake delivered once a month to celebrate all the staff member's birthdays in the office in that particular month.

@elihletx00 also stated that each staff member receives an additional allowance for tech items they may need; each person gets a free iPhone once they join the company.

Watch the video below:

SA can't get enough of the lady's workplace

The young woman's video left many people in shock as they rushed to the comments to inquire about future vacancies in the workplace.

Nonto Majola said:

"My employer of choice is the pits are you hiring?"

Siphesihle Mathebula wrote:

"How do we apply to be part of “employer of choice”? I think my mental health needs this."

Kutlwano Mohale commented:

"Re hiring batho ba ko employer of choice."

Vuyisile Dlamini749 shared:

"The way I like food...I wouldn't survive here."

