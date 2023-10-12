A video of a woman unveiling her unique custom-made fridge, which is made to look exactly like her white kitchen cabinets, has gone viral on social media

Social media users were impressed by the woman's custom-made fridge, but some raised questions about how it would be repaired if it broke down

A video of a gogo unveiling her unique custom-made fridge grabbed the attention of many social media users.

Netizens reacted to a video of a panel-ready fridge. Image: @ntsakogoodman12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows custom-made fridge

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman approaching the fridge which boasts stylish craftsmanship and was made to look exactly like her white kitchen cabinets, making it a panel-ready refrigerator.

With today's ever-evolving technology, panel-ready refrigerators on the market offer homeowners extra options for blending their new appliances into their existing decor, Duerden Appliance states.

Watch the video below:

Panel-ready refrigerators offer a seamless, unified appearance in your kitchen, which is one of the key benefits of panel-ready refrigerators. Give your refrigerator a sleek appearance that improves the look of your kitchen overall by letting it merge with your cabinetry.

Social media users share their thoughts on the fridge

Several people shared their critiques and opinions of the custom-made fridge.

Cathy-Gee wrote:

"Who else thought it's a wardrobe."

laylaOfhie said:

"Imagine you are a visitor, and they tell you to go and take something out of fridge."

LehakoeKwikwi23 replied:

"This is beautiful. I wouldn't hide fridge yami cos is beautiful ."

Bond commented:

"Imagine as a visitor bathi "make urself at home, kune 6 nyana in the fridge" u will look for it whole day thinking le yi wardrobe ."

Sekhukhune1 said:

"This looks very neat, but how will you accommodate a fridge with a dispenser?"

user4784421830669 replied:

"Wow, this is a wonderful job. I thought is cabinets."

8652468990 wrote:

"Great work. But for interest sake, how will they repair the fridge should it break down."

