A South African woman's pantry restock video on TikTok has inspired many netizens to spruce up their own homes

The video shows the woman cleaning and decanting food items into aesthetically pleasing jars, labelled containers, and baskets.

Many netizens praised the woman's tidy space and asked her questions about where to get the containers and items she used

A woman's pantry grocery restock video had many South African netizens captivated and inspired to spruce up their homes.

A woman's neatly restocked pantry had netizens in awe. Image: Riska/Getty Images, @the_littlethingshome/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows how she organises her pantry on TikTok

Watching someone transform a cluttered space into a neat and organised one can be very satisfying. It can also inspire viewers to declutter and organise their own homes.

The video shared by @the_littlethingshome shows the woman restocking and organising her pantry.

She is seen cleaning and decanting various food items into aesthetically pleasing jars, labelled containers and baskets.

Netizens react to the grocery restock video

Many home organisation videos offer specific tips and ideas on how to declutter, organise, and clean different areas of the home. This can be very helpful for people who are looking for ways to improve the organisation of their own homes.

Many netizens responded with questions on where they could get the various containers and items. Others also complimented the woman's tidy space.

Gladys Mutsago replied:

"Please come pack for me too, does little things offer those services too ."

said:

"Where did you buy those beautiful packing stuff? Sorry, I don't know what they're called!‍♀️"

Celecia Drury commented:

"Can I be a pain, please? On average, what does your restock cost? Which store do you go to? TY."

Nano asked:

"Where do you buy your stickers, Ma'am?"

Hlengiwe replied:

"Very organised ."

user7053721570500 said:

"Your prices are affordable, too. Wow, I’m getting all these soon ."

user1146565623866 replied:

"Love your pantry ."

TikTok video of woman's PEP Home kitchenware items haul gets South Africans excited

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African netizens were left heavily influenced to reach for their purses and wallets and head to their nearest PEP Home store after a woman showed off some goodies she got at a bargain.

A video posted on TikTok by @miss_jfoodie shows her unpacking and unboxing some kitchen homeware items. These included a sushi serving board, some plates, a wooden two-tier turntable platter, and a knife and board set.

Designing and decorating our homes is something we can easily envision. We all know what our ideal home looks like, and often, it's making this vision a reality that's difficult to achieve, Canvas Art Factory states. Thankfully, with PEP Home, you can style your home without the stress of breaking the bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News