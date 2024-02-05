A woman in tech took social media to celebrate her first day at work, and SA could not be more proud

In the clip, the stunner showcased a few snappy moments from her corporate workplace and her daily home routine

Online users were amazed by the lady's content as they reacted to the news, with many celebrating the woman's achievement

A woman took to social media to showcase her workplace, which left online users envious. The video gathered over 68.9 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

A South African woman in tech showed off her stunning workplace in a TikTok video. Image:@dudu2short

Source: TikTok

A young lady shows off her workplace

In a video posted by @dudu2short on TikTok, the stunner can be seen sitting in the canteen area at her workplace. She revealed it was her first day on the job. As the video montage continued, she expressed how she loves starting her day off by reading the Bible, which she described in her clip as morning devotions.

@dudu2short also shared her secret to her flawless skin by showcasing the products she uses for her skincare routine. As the video progressed, she went on to showcase her workplace's building from the outside and on the inside. On the inside of her workplace, it looks absolutely stunning with its modern interior design. The clip ended with her taking a bathroom photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Social media users celebrate the lady's big win

People flooded her comment section as they sent her heart messages, while others commended the young lady for not giving up.

Thembelani Moyane said:

"Congratulations. The outfit is 10/10."

Wathusa wrote:

"Love the dress. Where did you get it? May God sustain you in your place of work."

Bulelwa_F commented:

"Congratulations, how comfortable are those heels?? I have them on lay-by."

Mphatlalatsane added:

"Congratulations, Dudu!! May it be a beautiful journey!"

Beulah wished her well, adding:

"All the best. God be with you."

Woman celebrates landing corporate job despite 40% for stats in 2nd-year uni

Briefly News previously reported that one woman proved that after landing her first big girl job in the corporate industry despite having obtained 40% in statistics in her second year in university.

@mchunusss took to her TikTok account to share some moments from her first job. In the video, she shared that she failed statistics in her second year, but that didn't stop the determined young lady from chasing her dream. Today, she's a corporate woman and rocking it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News