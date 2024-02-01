One woman celebrated her first big girl job regardless of her having failed statistics in her second year at university

The young lady excitedly shared some snappy moments from her corporate workplace

The online community reacted to the news, with many celebrating the woman's achievement

A woman celebrated landing a corporate job despite failing statistics in her second year in university. Images: @mchunusss

Life doesn't end when one fails. One woman proved that after landing her first big girl job in corporate despite having obtained a 40% in statistics in her second year in university.

@mchunusss took to her TikTok account to share some moments from her first job. In the video, she shared that she failed statistics in her second year, but that didn't stop her from chasing her dream. Today, she's a corporate woman.

"A huge shoutout to God and my support system. Here’s to new beginnings ✨"

A woman starts her first job after failing stats in her second year

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrate with the woman

The video got over 6k likes, with many online users commending her for not giving up and showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Siviwe Dyubhele admired:

"Standing on business "

@_hlxngiwx applauded:

"Big God! Congratulations kiddo❤️"

@ANELE B‍♀️ said:

"Congratulations ❤️"

@ayo.cindi expressed:

"So proud of you ❤️"

@Tell Me Why…. celebrated:

"Congratulations and Well done "

@Athi Mapapu relates:

"Congratulations Relatable content, it made me tear up. ❤️❤️"

@K A R A B O ✨ felt inspired:

"Currently repeating my maths module 2nd year this gives me sm hope congratulations ml❤️"

Woman prepares for work despite failing second year at university

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who prepared for work despite failing her second year at university.

For @mapholivanessa, completely failing her second year in 2019 was more than just a hard pill to swallow, she managed to persevere and move on with life. She uploaded a TikTok video showing her getting ready for work with a positive attitude because life didn't end when she encountered academic challenges in varsity. Her experience got many youngsters and students to share their trials and tribulations regarding their studies or acceptance into university.

