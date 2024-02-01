A stunning doctor shoered herself with a brand-new white Audi for her first vehicle

The young lady recently graduated from medical school, and has less than four years in the profession

The online community reacted to her latest achievement, with many applauding her for her determination

A woman was captured in a TikTok video celebrating her first car. Images: @kea_meleka26

Source: Instagram

One woman celebrated her first car. Her celebration come after she obtained her degree in medicine three years back.

@kea_maleka26 took to her TikTok account to share the moment. In the video, she is seen approaching the Audi car dealership. A moment when she was putting ink on the dotted lines was captured. She was also recorded excitedly dancing with flowers in front of her white Audi. A few loved ones accompanied her.

"I got my first car"

In 2021, Keabetswe bagged her degree in medicine. She shared the news on her Instagram account. And after three years, she has managed to bag herself a beast.

Woman buys first car after graduating from med school

Watch the inspiring TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers beam with pride

Kea joins the stunning trend of hardworking women blessing themselves with new wheels and inspiring young girls that anything is possible if you do the work.

The video garnered over 2k likes, with many online users admiring her determination and showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Dineo Khumalo admired:

"Beast modecongratulations mama "

@Duu said:

"Congratulations "

@Tsholofelo Poolo applauded:

"Oh, I love this for you ❤️Congratulations "

@sedilaka22 celebrated:

"Congratulations stranger "

@hlompho_lover commended:

"Congratulations Kea❤️"

@Oratile proud:

"Congratulations!!!❤️"

@maMbathane celebrated:

"Congratulations lala "

Source: Briefly News