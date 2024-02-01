A young South African woman took to social media to share her recent achievements

A TikTok video shows her displaying her driver's license, matric statement and her student card

She was overjoyed at her wins, and so were her online friends, who showered her with love on the post

January was a month full of wins and achievements for a young Mzansi woman.

Woman shares January accomplishments

TikTokker @sihle_mackie posted a video showing off three impressive things she managed to secure in the space of three weeks.

In the clip, @sihle_mackie is seen showcasing her driver's license, matric statement of results and her University of Johannesburg student card.

"1st week I passed my learners licence test on my first try . 2nd week I got my Results . 3rd week I got Accepted to study at UJ. It was tooooo Good!❤️," the post was captioned.

There is no denying that this focused babe started her year on a high note and looks forward to securing more wins.

SA congratulates young woman

Many inspired Mzansi netizens flooded the young woman's post with congratulatory messages.

Life As Bontlenyana wrote:

"Sihle sacela ama tip we learners bandla ."

Urmom said:

"Passed driver's license and got my Bachelor pass the same day, going to orientation at UP in 2 weeks ."

jamiela.joness wrote:

"On the winning team all of 2024 ."

Khetha replied:

"Congratulations beautiful stranger❤️."

❤️ said:

"Congratulations ma'am❤️."

Andile❤️ responded:

"Congratulationson whatever that you will be studying at uni❤️."

ily.yur.moms.toes commented:

"God is so Good ."

Mantuza wrote:

"You did that."

