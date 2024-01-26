A woman doing nursing shared how she never gave up after failing her second year

The lady's story is motivating as she is pushing her last one, looking forward to the working force

The online community reacted with love, with many applauding her for being strong until the end

A woman celebrated her final year in nursing school after failing her second one. Images: @becomingsrfaith

Source: TikTok

Failing in university can be frustrating. Many students fail in the first year. But this is not necessarily a reflection of their academic ability, but rather an indication of an underlying issue that concerns adjusting to the university lifestyle.

Of course, students can also fail in any year during their university careers for multiple reasons. But what is important is how you respond to the setback. Some throw the towel, but some stay strong and keep an eye on the ball.

One woman, @becomingsrfaith, is a testament. The nursing student failed her second year, but she never gave up. She continued with her studies.

The aspiring nurse recently celebrated her final year. She shared the news in a TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Starting my final year of nursing school because my life didn't end when I had to repeat my second year."

Woman celebrates final year

Watch the motivating TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers were encouraged

The video got over 19k likes, with many online users congratulating the woman and being motivated by her perseverance.

@M. Tony Blair commented:

"Repeating a year gave me a worst experience being laughed at and always saw my self as a failure"

@S'ne Zondo said:

"Repeated Anatomy amd physiology 2 times, didn't give up, 1st of March I'm starting my com serve. Hang in there❤"

@Phummy wrote:

"All the best to your final year..♥️. I get motivated everyday when I see your videos"

@TUMELO Mellow commented:

"Saving this for when i do my final year, cause rn it feels like the world is ending "

@Ntulithandi shared:

"Proud of you."

@Opelo T❤️ said:

"All the best ey❤️❤️"

A woman never gave up after failing second-year university

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who prepared for work despite failing her second year at university.

A TikTok video showed her getting ready for work with a positive attitude because life didn't end when she encountered academic challenges in varsity. Young students were motivated by her positive attitude.

Source: Briefly News