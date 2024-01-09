A woman spent three months renovating her kitchen, and the results were stunning

She shared the transformation with her followers on social media, showing them the before and after look

The internet users were amazed at how the TikTok user was able to achieve such a remarkable transformation

A woman showed off her renovated kitchen. Images: @_shenayb

A woman showed off her upgraded kitchen.

@_shenayb shared a video of the before and after renovation of her kitchen.

See how the kitchen looked before and after renovations

Before, the kitchen looked dim. After renovations, it looked bright, and the modern touch looked stunning.

The TikTokker revealed that it took Three months to create the magic.

In a separate video, the TikTokker showed the visuals of the walls that had broken down during the renovation process. She said they had a clear idea of how they wanted their place to be.

"This is what our kitchen looked like move in dayour 1st idea was 2take down the wall 2 bring more light into our living roomyears of watching the Block and adding stuff to my Pinterest board ."

TikTokkers are in love with the renovated kitchen

The video got over 5,000 likes, with many online users loving the woman's beautiful home.

@RefilweNhlapo said:

"Wait! What? I love this. Share details please ?"

@Lashcore commented:

"Great job!! it's giving Scandinavian Pinterest vibes "

@ameerahkenny wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful! What an amazing serene space to cook ."

@Sam shared:

"Yes please I would like to know if you used the space at the back of the kitchen too or was that an entrance."

@Leanthea said:

"Absolutely beautiful can you show us an all rounder or don’t you want to show the living/dining area in this video."

@my_lifekaptured shared:

"Love them Pendant Lights, beautiful kitchen will make you want to cook ."

@MichelleF commented:

"Beautiful!"

@Maine Girl shared:

"Absolutely stunning."

@rabbiewabbie, wrote:

"Wow, I’m in love."

