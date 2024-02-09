A man took to social media to showcase how he and his friends took part in the Rocomamas hot wings challenge

In the video, the young men can be seen eating the hot wings, which took a significant toll on them as they could not continue any longer

The clip amused many people as they rushed to the comments to their thoughts while others simply cracked jokes

A group of friends decided to take on the Rocomamas hot wings challenge which had them in tears, and Netizens could not stop laughing.

A group of friends took part in the Rocomamas, hot wings challenge in a TikTok video. Image:@documenting.kgau

Source: TikTok

A group of boys takes part in a hot wings challenge

The challenge requires the contestants to eat 24 super spicy wings and chilli cheese sauce chips within 45 minutes. If you succeed, you will receive a free meal. However, if you do not complete the meal within the allocated time frame, you will be required to pay R240.

A TikTok clip posted by @documenting.kgau on the video platform shows a group of boys sitting at a popular restaurant, Rocomamas. The young men were partaking in the Rocomamas hot wing challenge. The boys in the video were eating the hot wings and looked like they were about to collapse. They could no longer take the heat of the hot wings as they breathed fast.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The clip amused online users as it attracted over 1.1 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over the boys' clip

The content amused people as they flooded the comments poking fun at the young men while others simply laughed it off.

Corazón Sneh poked fun at the boys' clip, saying:

"Roccomamas must be next to the hospital for me to do this challenge."

Mahle58 shared:

"The middle one …..got visited by undertaker yhooooo."

GP said:

"The moment they asked you to sign the indemnity form, you should have had a second thought."

Lloyd Mfeka made fun of the boys, saying:

"Another challenge in the toilet. God be with you."

LowTide Productions commented:

"Bro's knew they didn't have the R240."

Man places R10 000 Order for KFC wings, TikTok video stuns netizens

Briefly News previously reported that a content creator made a funny video of himself buying a lot of KFC chicken wings worth R10 000.

He posted the video on his TikTok page @anelepadipe2, where over 80,000 people saw the clip. Many viewers started talking about it in the comments section. They were surprised to see such a large order of chicken wings. Some people thought it was a joke and not real. They wondered why anyone would need so many chicken wings.

Source: Briefly News